Watch Travis Barker's drum cover of Adele's Easy On Me

By Jenny Mensah

See the Blink 182 drummer give Adele's comeback track a rock face-lift in a video he shared on Instagram.

Travis Barker has shared a drum cover of Adele's Easy On Me.

The Blink 182 drummer has turned his epic tub-thumping skills to the British singer's 2021 comeback single allowing us to see her sprawling ballad in a whole new light.

Taking to Instagram, the All The Small Things drummer shared a 30-second-clip of the single, which deals with the breakdown of her marriage.

Watch his 30-second clip here.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Adele's 30 album was the biggest-selling of 2021, despite only being released on 19th November last year.

The singer-songwriter already sold over 600,000 copies of the album after six weeks of its release, with 80% of the sales being on CD and vinyl.

Travis Barker shares drum cover of Adele's Easy On Me. Picture: Eric McCandless via Getty Images/Press

While Adele has closed a huge chapter of her life with her so-called "divorce album" Travis Barker is starting a new one, having become engaged to Kourtney Kardashian last year.

Back in October, the 46-year-old rocker showed just how much he loved the reality star and Poosh founder by getting down on one knee on the beachfront of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney's sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, and Tristan Thompson were among those present when Barker popped the question inside a circle of red roses.

See an image of the magical moment, which was shared on Kourtney's Instagram and captioned: "forever @travisbarker" below.

Travis Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001-2002 and married the mother of his childre ( Landon and Alabama) Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008.

He also is a stepfather to Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, Shanna's daughter with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney Kardashian has never previously been married but shares three children with her ex Scott Disick; Mason Dash Disick, daughter Penelope Scotland Disick and youngest son Reign Aston Disick.

