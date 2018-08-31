Gerry Cinnamon's 2018 UK Tour Dates & How To Get Tickets
Courteeners are due to play a set of gigs alongside Gerry Cinnamon and Zuzu. Here's how to get your hands on the tickets.
After Gerry Cinnamon sold out his tour dates earlier this year in just three minutes, his addition to the bill on Courteeners' tour was a great choice by Liam Fray and co.
There will be dates across the UK later this year, and they'll also be joined by Liverpudlian indie-pop singer Zuzu.
Here's everything you need to know and how to get involved.
Courteeners' Tour dates with Gerry Cinnamon:
Thursday 15 November - Victoria Hall, Stoke
Friday 16 November - O2 Academy, Birmingham
Saturday 17 November - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Monday 16 November - Rock City, Nottingham
Tuesday 20 November - O2 Academy, Leicester
Thursday 22 November - Llandudno Venue Cymru Arena, Llandudno
Friday 23 November - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
Saturday 24 November - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Monday 26 November - O2 Guildhall, Southampton (no Gerry Cinnamon support this night)
Tuesday 27 November - O2 Academy, Bristol
Thursday 29 November - Bonus Arena, Hull
Friday 30 November - Echo Arena, Liverpool
Saturday 01 December - O2 Arena Brixton, London
When do tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale is already finished for these, but general sale will be from 9am on Friday 30 August.
It's likely that they'll sell out relatively quickly, so you might want to set your alarm.
How to get tickets
There are three sites you can buy tickets through; Gigsandtours, Ticketmaster, and the Courteeners website.
Watch Gerry Cinnamon play Catfish & The Bottlemen's Cocoon live for TRNSMT Festival:
See Gerry Cinnamon's sold-out solo December dates here:
14 December - Glasgow O2 Academy
15 December - Glasgow O2 Academy
23 December - Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom
24 - Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom