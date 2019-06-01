Glastonbury 2019 Headliners & Line-Up Rumours

Here's who's headlining at this year's Glastonbury festival - and some of the empty slots and rumours that are currently swirling around about secret sets...

The full #Glastonbury2019 line-up, with set times, is here! Head to https://t.co/aXIArPLUgg to see details of more than 2,800 performances across dozens of stages at this year's Festival. pic.twitter.com/RpVqAr7DJX

Could have been a rumour: The Vaccines The band are set to kick off the live music at Glastonbury 2019 with a set on the Other Stage at 11am on Friday 28 June. However, we weren’t supposed to know this - as the band tweeted themselves: “Think this was supposed to be a secret show, but I guess not anymore 🤷‍♂️... opening the festival on Friday morning at 11am so get an early night pls and come party with us.” i think this was supposed to be a secret show, but i guess not anymore 🤷‍♂️... opening the festival on friday morning at 11am so get an early night pls and come party with us x pic.twitter.com/tZZQ6IUBHz — The Vaccines (@thevaccines) May 29, 2019

The Park Stage, Saturday at 11.30am There’s a 40 minute gap in the schedule on Saturday morning, so there could be a secret set here for all the early risers.

The Park Stage, Saturday at 18.15 The Park has played host to surprise guests like Radiohead and Pulp in the past, so could this be another big “moment” at Glastonbury 2019?

John Peel Stage, Saturday at 22.30 One of the main stages at Glastonbury appears not to have a Saturday night headliner. How can this be? Time to start speculating.

Arcadia’s Pangea, Saturday at 2am An hour long set in the small hours of Saturday - could be a special DJ set, could be entirely innocent. Maybe it’s the Arcadia Spider making a surprise comeback!? The Arcadia Spider at Glastonbury Festival 2014. Picture: Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images

Pussy Parlure, Friday at 22.40 Another hour long gap on the bill at this area. Could it be a surprise DJ set? Keep an eye on it. There's also a slot free on Saturday at 22.30,

Greenpeace Stage, Wednesday 22.15 Thom Yorke managed to squeeze in a surprise DJ set here in 2017, so who could the “Special Guests” be this year?

The Rabbit Hole, Friday 12.45am 45 minutes of mystery in this area, in between Transgressive DJS and a set by Let’s Eat Grandma. Could it be a surprise set?

RUMOUR: The Black Keys Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney were asked about whether they'd be slotting in a secret set at Glastonbury by Radio X's Gordon Smart and this is what they had to say...

RUMOUR: Foals Yannis and co will be playing a tiny show in Kingston, Surrey on the Thursday night and there's a whopping big gap at the top of that John Peel Stage bill on Saturday. Could they be special guests? Foals at Glastonbury in 2016. Picture: Markus Scholz/DPA/PA Images

RUMOUR: Elton John Elton John performing at 60th GRAMMY Awards 2018. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS Believe it or not the Rocket Man has never graced the stage at Glastonbury in his six-decade-long career. If that's not enough to convince you, the piano man has announced an end to touring to spend more time with his family. However, he'll be on the (Yellow Brick) road on a mammoth Global tour that ends in June 2019, and there's convenient gap between his Dublin date on 13 June and his slot at Switzerland's Montreux Jazz Festival on 29 June. Just imagine a mass sing-a-long of Tiny Dancer at some point across the weekend....

RUMOUR: The Strokes The Strokes. Picture: Press We can't quite believe we're saying this, but somehow The Strokes have never headlined OR featured on the bill at the Somerset festival. Following their acclaimed performance at All Points East in May, could that John Peel Stage slot be calling them?

RUMOUR: The Spice Girls The Spice Girls have officially announced their reunion, with all but Victoria Beckham taking to the stage with UK dates in May and June next year. There's also a Glasto-shaped space left in their busy schedule... so watch this space. The Spice Girls commandeered a Girl Power take over live on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

HEADLINER SUNDAY: The Cure Robert Smith of The Cure at Hyde Park on 7 July 2018. Picture: Brian Rasic/WireImage/Getty The Cure will headline Glastonbury for the FOURTH time in 2019 - after topping the bill in 1986, 1990 and 1995. Robert Smith has announced that The Cure will mark 30 years since the release of their landmark album Disintegration by playing “around 20” festivals in Europe. The festival organiser and daughter of its founder Michael Eavis took part in George Ezra's podcast, George Ezra & Friends, where she discussed the history of the festival and the work that goes into making it happen. Asked by the Shotgun singer if she remembers the moment she got into music for herself rather than always being surrounded by it, Eavis replied: "I suddenly probably in the early-late ‘80s when I was probably 9 or 10 that I started getting really excited by my own kind of music. Do you know what I mean? “Like I got really into The Cure for example and then they ended up playing and I was like: ‘This is amazing [...] this festival is quite cool'”. Betway have also tipped The Cure to headline the festival, offering odds of 2/5.

HEADLINER SATURDAY: The Killers The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017. Picture: Press/Rob Loud via SJM Brandon Flowers and co will play the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night at 2019's Glastonbury festival. The band last headlined in 2007, after playing Glastonbury in 2004 and 2005.

CONFIRMED: Janelle Monae Janelle Monae to headline Glastonbury Festival's West Holt stage in 2019. Picture: Press/Twitter Glastonbury Festival The multi-talented U.S singer-songwriter and actress will top the bill on the West Holts Stage.