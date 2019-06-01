Glastonbury 2019 Headliners & Line-Up Rumours

1 June 2019

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, 2017
The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, 2017. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Here's who's headlining at this year's Glastonbury festival - and some of the empty slots and rumours that are currently swirling around about secret sets...

The full line-up for Glastonbury has been revealed - and there are some interesting gaps in there... who could be planning a secret set?

  1. Could have been a rumour: The Vaccines

    The band are set to kick off the live music at Glastonbury 2019 with a set on the Other Stage at 11am on Friday 28 June. However, we weren’t supposed to know this - as the band tweeted themselves: “Think this was supposed to be a secret show, but I guess not anymore 🤷‍♂️... opening the festival on Friday morning at 11am so get an early night pls and come party with us.”

  2. The Park Stage, Saturday at 11.30am

    There’s a 40 minute gap in the schedule on Saturday morning, so there could be a secret set here for all the early risers.

  3. The Park Stage, Saturday at 18.15

    The Park has played host to surprise guests like Radiohead and Pulp in the past, so could this be another big “moment” at Glastonbury 2019?

  4. John Peel Stage, Saturday at 22.30

    One of the main stages at Glastonbury appears not to have a Saturday night headliner. How can this be? Time to start speculating.

  5. Arcadia’s Pangea, Saturday at 2am

    An hour long set in the small hours of Saturday - could be a special DJ set, could be entirely innocent. Maybe it’s the Arcadia Spider making a surprise comeback!?

    The Arcadia Spider at Glastonbury Festival 2014
    The Arcadia Spider at Glastonbury Festival 2014. Picture: Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images

  6. Pussy Parlure, Friday at 22.40

    Another hour long gap on the bill at this area. Could it be a surprise DJ set? Keep an eye on it. There's also a slot free on Saturday at 22.30,

  7. Greenpeace Stage, Wednesday 22.15

    Thom Yorke managed to squeeze in a surprise DJ set here in 2017, so who could the “Special Guests” be this year?

  8. The Rabbit Hole, Friday 12.45am

    45 minutes of mystery in this area, in between Transgressive DJS and a set by Let’s Eat Grandma. Could it be a surprise set?

  9. RUMOUR: The Black Keys

    Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney were asked about whether they'd be slotting in a secret set at Glastonbury by Radio X's Gordon Smart and this is what they had to say...

  10. RUMOUR: Foals

    Yannis and co will be playing a tiny show in Kingston, Surrey on the Thursday night and there's a whopping big gap at the top of that John Peel Stage bill on Saturday. Could they be special guests?

    Foals at Glastonbury in 2016
    Foals at Glastonbury in 2016. Picture: Markus Scholz/DPA/PA Images

  11. RUMOUR: Elton John

    Elton John performing at 60th GRAMMY Awards 2018
    Elton John performing at 60th GRAMMY Awards 2018. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

    Believe it or not the Rocket Man has never graced the stage at Glastonbury in his six-decade-long career. If that's not enough to convince you, the piano man has announced an end to touring to spend more time with his family.

    However, he'll be on the (Yellow Brick) road on a mammoth Global tour that ends in June 2019, and there's convenient gap between his Dublin date on 13 June and his slot at Switzerland's Montreux Jazz Festival on 29 June.

    Just imagine a mass sing-a-long of Tiny Dancer at some point across the weekend....

  12. RUMOUR: The Strokes

    The Strokes
    The Strokes. Picture: Press

    We can't quite believe we're saying this, but somehow The Strokes have never headlined OR featured on the bill at the Somerset festival. Following their acclaimed performance at All Points East in May, could that John Peel Stage slot be calling them?

  13. RUMOUR: The Spice Girls

    The Spice Girls have officially announced their reunion, with all but Victoria Beckham taking to the stage with UK dates in May and June next year.

    There's also a Glasto-shaped space left in their busy schedule... so watch this space.

    The Spice Girls commandeered a Girl Power take over live on Heart Breakfast
    The Spice Girls commandeered a Girl Power take over live on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

  14. HEADLINER SUNDAY: The Cure

    Robert Smith of The Cure at Hyde Park on 7 July 2018
    Robert Smith of The Cure at Hyde Park on 7 July 2018. Picture: Brian Rasic/WireImage/Getty

    The Cure will headline Glastonbury for the FOURTH time in 2019 - after topping the bill in 1986, 1990 and 1995. Robert Smith has announced that The Cure will mark 30 years since the release of their landmark album Disintegration by playing “around 20” festivals in Europe.

    The festival organiser and daughter of its founder Michael Eavis took part in George Ezra's podcast, George Ezra & Friends, where she discussed the history of the festival and the work that goes into making it happen.

    Asked by the Shotgun singer if she remembers the moment she got into music for herself rather than always being surrounded by it, Eavis replied: "I suddenly probably in the early-late ‘80s when I was probably 9 or 10 that I started getting really excited by my own kind of music. Do you know what I mean?

    “Like I got really into The Cure for example and then they ended up playing and I was like: ‘This is amazing [...] this festival is quite cool'”.

    Betway have also tipped The Cure to headline the festival, offering odds of 2/5.

  15. HEADLINER SATURDAY: The Killers

    The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017
    The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017. Picture: Press/Rob Loud via SJM

    Brandon Flowers and co will play the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night at 2019's Glastonbury festival. The band last headlined in 2007, after playing Glastonbury in 2004 and 2005.

  16. HEADLINER FRIDAY: Stormzy

    Stormzy in 2018
    Stormzy in 2018. Picture: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

    Stormzy was the first headliner to be confirmed for Glastonbury in 2019.

    The Shut Up star confirmed the news on his official Instagram, sharing the very same poster with the caption: "THE HEADLINE ACT - GLASTONBURY 2019, well lets be fucking having ya then."

    The Somerset festival has since gone on to confirm the news, writing: "We’re delighted to announce that Stormzy is confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2019. The multi award-winning British MC will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 28th."

    The South London grime star teased the story earlier this year with a mysterious Instagram story, displaying the words: “No I’m not havin hip hop at Glastonbury… Fuckin’ No chance.”

    The words quote Noel Gallagher, who told NME after hearing that Jay-Z would be headlining the festival in 2008: “Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music and even when they throw the odd curve ball in on a Sunday night you go 'Kylie Minogue?’ I don't know about it.

    “But I'm not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It's wrong."

    Jay Z famously responded to his critics and Noel's Gallagher by arriving on stage for his headline slot complete with a guitar, while singing the words to Wonderwall.

    Epic.

  17. CONFIRMED: Kylie Minogue

    Kylie Minogue performs in 2005
    Kylie Minogue performs in 2005. Picture: Maurice McDonald/PA Wire/PA Images

    Kylie Minogue has been officially confirmed to play the Sunday legends tea time slot on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.

    Kylie's appearance will see her join the likes of Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb in playing the famous legends slot.

    The Aussie icon was previously strongly rumoured to play the famous slot.

    A source told The Sun: “Kylie had to pull out of Glastonbury in 2005 just a month before she was due to appear so this performance will be a very emotional and poignant moment for her.

    “She jumped at the opportunity to appear next year and it is the perfect way to celebrate her career.”

    This does fit with Emily Eavis' previous hint that the act booked to play the legends slot was a woman and not British.

    If the rumours are true we'd expect Kylie to provide plenty of glam, glitz, glitter and a fair few famous duets:

  18. CONFIRMED: Janelle Monae

    Janelle Monae to headline Glastonbury Festival's West Holt stage in 2019
    Janelle Monae to headline Glastonbury Festival's West Holt stage in 2019. Picture: Press/Twitter Glastonbury Festival

    The multi-talented U.S singer-songwriter and actress will top the bill on the West Holts Stage.

  19. CONFIRMED: Liam Gallagher

    Liam Gallagher
    Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

    Liam Gallagher was a bookies favourite to headline Glastonbury Festival 2019 as a solo act.

    But while The Cure, The Killers and Stormzy have now been confirmed, Liam has been announced on the Glastonbury bill for 2019.

Watch Foo Fighters play Everlong at Glastonbury 2017:

