Glastonbury 2019 Headliners & Line-Up Rumours
1 June 2019, 15:00 | Updated: 1 June 2019, 15:01
Here's who's headlining at this year's Glastonbury festival - and some of the empty slots and rumours that are currently swirling around about secret sets...
The full line-up for Glastonbury has been revealed - and there are some interesting gaps in there... who could be planning a secret set?
The full #Glastonbury2019 line-up, with set times, is here!
-
Could have been a rumour: The Vaccines
The band are set to kick off the live music at Glastonbury 2019 with a set on the Other Stage at 11am on Friday 28 June. However, we weren’t supposed to know this - as the band tweeted themselves: “Think this was supposed to be a secret show, but I guess not anymore 🤷♂️... opening the festival on Friday morning at 11am so get an early night pls and come party with us.”
i think this was supposed to be a secret show, but i guess not anymore 🤷♂️... opening the festival on friday morning at 11am so get an early night pls and come party with us x
-
The Park Stage, Saturday at 11.30am
There’s a 40 minute gap in the schedule on Saturday morning, so there could be a secret set here for all the early risers.
-
The Park Stage, Saturday at 18.15
The Park has played host to surprise guests like Radiohead and Pulp in the past, so could this be another big “moment” at Glastonbury 2019?
-
John Peel Stage, Saturday at 22.30
One of the main stages at Glastonbury appears not to have a Saturday night headliner. How can this be? Time to start speculating.
-
Arcadia’s Pangea, Saturday at 2am
An hour long set in the small hours of Saturday - could be a special DJ set, could be entirely innocent. Maybe it’s the Arcadia Spider making a surprise comeback!?
-
Pussy Parlure, Friday at 22.40
Another hour long gap on the bill at this area. Could it be a surprise DJ set? Keep an eye on it. There's also a slot free on Saturday at 22.30,
-
Greenpeace Stage, Wednesday 22.15
Thom Yorke managed to squeeze in a surprise DJ set here in 2017, so who could the “Special Guests” be this year?
-
The Rabbit Hole, Friday 12.45am
45 minutes of mystery in this area, in between Transgressive DJS and a set by Let’s Eat Grandma. Could it be a surprise set?
-
RUMOUR: The Black Keys
Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney were asked about whether they'd be slotting in a secret set at Glastonbury by Radio X's Gordon Smart and this is what they had to say...
-
RUMOUR: Foals
Yannis and co will be playing a tiny show in Kingston, Surrey on the Thursday night and there's a whopping big gap at the top of that John Peel Stage bill on Saturday. Could they be special guests?
-
RUMOUR: Elton John
Believe it or not the Rocket Man has never graced the stage at Glastonbury in his six-decade-long career. If that's not enough to convince you, the piano man has announced an end to touring to spend more time with his family.
However, he'll be on the (Yellow Brick) road on a mammoth Global tour that ends in June 2019, and there's convenient gap between his Dublin date on 13 June and his slot at Switzerland's Montreux Jazz Festival on 29 June.
Just imagine a mass sing-a-long of Tiny Dancer at some point across the weekend....
-
RUMOUR: The Strokes
We can't quite believe we're saying this, but somehow The Strokes have never headlined OR featured on the bill at the Somerset festival. Following their acclaimed performance at All Points East in May, could that John Peel Stage slot be calling them?
-
RUMOUR: The Spice Girls
The Spice Girls have officially announced their reunion, with all but Victoria Beckham taking to the stage with UK dates in May and June next year.
There's also a Glasto-shaped space left in their busy schedule... so watch this space.
-
HEADLINER SUNDAY: The Cure
The Cure will headline Glastonbury for the FOURTH time in 2019 - after topping the bill in 1986, 1990 and 1995. Robert Smith has announced that The Cure will mark 30 years since the release of their landmark album Disintegration by playing “around 20” festivals in Europe.
The festival organiser and daughter of its founder Michael Eavis took part in George Ezra's podcast, George Ezra & Friends, where she discussed the history of the festival and the work that goes into making it happen.
Asked by the Shotgun singer if she remembers the moment she got into music for herself rather than always being surrounded by it, Eavis replied: "I suddenly probably in the early-late ‘80s when I was probably 9 or 10 that I started getting really excited by my own kind of music. Do you know what I mean?
“Like I got really into The Cure for example and then they ended up playing and I was like: ‘This is amazing [...] this festival is quite cool'”.
Betway have also tipped The Cure to headline the festival, offering odds of 2/5.
-
HEADLINER SATURDAY: The Killers
Brandon Flowers and co will play the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night at 2019's Glastonbury festival. The band last headlined in 2007, after playing Glastonbury in 2004 and 2005.
-
HEADLINER FRIDAY: Stormzy
Stormzy was the first headliner to be confirmed for Glastonbury in 2019.
The Shut Up star confirmed the news on his official Instagram, sharing the very same poster with the caption: "THE HEADLINE ACT - GLASTONBURY 2019, well lets be fucking having ya then."
The Somerset festival has since gone on to confirm the news, writing: "We’re delighted to announce that Stormzy is confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2019. The multi award-winning British MC will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 28th."
We're delighted to announce that Stormzy is confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2019. The multi award-winning British MC will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 28th.
The South London grime star teased the story earlier this year with a mysterious Instagram story, displaying the words: “No I’m not havin hip hop at Glastonbury… Fuckin’ No chance.”
On Stormzy's Instagram story, he's showing what's almost the old Noel Gallagher quote from when Jay Z was announced as headliner in 2008.
Make of it what you will.#Glastonbury #Glasto #Stormzy pic.twitter.com/x35ap6SUKD
The words quote Noel Gallagher, who told NME after hearing that Jay-Z would be headlining the festival in 2008: “Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music and even when they throw the odd curve ball in on a Sunday night you go 'Kylie Minogue?’ I don't know about it.
“But I'm not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It's wrong."
Jay Z famously responded to his critics and Noel's Gallagher by arriving on stage for his headline slot complete with a guitar, while singing the words to Wonderwall.
Epic.
-
CONFIRMED: Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue has been officially confirmed to play the Sunday legends tea time slot on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.
Kylie's appearance will see her join the likes of Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb in playing the famous legends slot.
We are delighted to announce that Kylie is finally bringing her show to Glastonbury. She'll play the legendary Sunday afternoon slot at next year's Festival. And we cannot wait.
The Aussie icon was previously strongly rumoured to play the famous slot.
A source told The Sun: “Kylie had to pull out of Glastonbury in 2005 just a month before she was due to appear so this performance will be a very emotional and poignant moment for her.
“She jumped at the opportunity to appear next year and it is the perfect way to celebrate her career.”
This does fit with Emily Eavis' previous hint that the act booked to play the legends slot was a woman and not British.
If the rumours are true we'd expect Kylie to provide plenty of glam, glitz, glitter and a fair few famous duets:
-
CONFIRMED: Janelle Monae
The multi-talented U.S singer-songwriter and actress will top the bill on the West Holts Stage.
-
CONFIRMED: Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher was a bookies favourite to headline Glastonbury Festival 2019 as a solo act.
But while The Cure, The Killers and Stormzy have now been confirmed, Liam has been announced on the Glastonbury bill for 2019.
