Who is Gerry Cinnamon?

Gerry Cinnamon at TRNSMT Festival 2018. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Find out more about the Scottish singer-songwriter who's taken the world of live music by storm.

After TRNSMT 2018 saw Gerry Cinnamon play to record crowds this year, we delve into just who he is, and how he came to develop such a loyal following.

Who is he?

Gerry Cinnamon is a Scottish singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist, born on 1 October 1985.

Where is he from?

Gerry Cinnamon was raised in The Valley- a residential area of Glasgow's Castlemilk district.

Is he really called Gerry Cinnamon?

No, Cinnamon is his stage name, but his real name is Gerry Crosbie.

How did he get into music?

Gerry spent time living in London with his friend's dad to avoid issues in his area. There he played the guitar and harmonica, as he found little else to do but play instruments and watch cricket.

When he came back to Glasgow he began to play small gigs. When playing at a college, he met Chris Marshall, and eventually formed a band with his Castlemilk neighbour along with Lori Duncan, Dave Bass and Gav Hunter called The Cinnamons.

When Gerry went solo again, he adopted the name Gerry Cinnamon.

How did he develop such a loyal following?

By 2014, Gerry was playing sold-out gigs in small venues through word of mouth and social media.

His Hope Over Fear song brought him to a wider audience

Summer 2015 saw Cinnamon support John Power on tour and fulfil his dream of playing T in The Park Festival, where he returned in 2016 to play the King Tut's Wah Wah Hut stage.

October saw him given the title of Best Live Act at the 2016 Scottish Alternative Music Awards.

In 2017, Gerry played the King Tut's Wah Wah Hut stage at the first ever TRNSMT Festival. This year he returned to a huge crowd, with his set being moved to a later slot.

Has he released any albums?

Gerry's debut album Erratic Cinematic was released in September 2017 and was funded through Pledge Music.

It was produced by his former collaborator and bandmate Chris Marshall.

Gerry Cinnamon's Erratic Cinematic album. Picture: Artwork

What does he sound like?

Gerry Cinnamon is known for his no-nonsense lyrics and his strong native accent.

He was brought up listening to the likes of The Rolling Stones, Simon & Garfunkel, Oasis, Bob Dylan and more.

He writes energetic Scottish folk-based anthems, with a strong injection of attitude:

Listen to Belter here:

Where is he playing next?

Gerry Cinnamon will play the Main Stage at Kendal Calling on Thursday (26 July), a festival where Radio X's Elis James and John Robins will also be headed.

Hell also play Leith's EH6 Festival on Sunday 25 November.

Sunday tickets for @GerryCinnamon sold out in 30 seconds! Weekend tickets are still available



Don't sleep! These wont last long.

He's also headed to the inaugural RiZe Festival on 17 August this year.

Full and final line-up for #RiZEFestival 2018 is HERE!! Including a rare performance from the dancehall legend, Sean Paul



Grab your tickets NOW from just £59.50 here:

You can catch Gerry Cinnamon on his sold-out Scottish tour dates this winter.