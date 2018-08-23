Courteeners Announce 2018 UK Tour Dates

Courteeners. Picture: Press

Liam Fray and co. will embark on winter tour dates this year... and they're hinting at new material, too. Find out where they're headed and how to get tickets.

Courteeners have announced live dates for winter 2018... with frontman Liam Fray promising some new material.

The Middleton band will embark on string of gigs in arenas across the UK this November and December, which culminate in a show at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Saturday 1 December. It marks the fifth time Courteeners have headlined the South London venue.

Courteeners are delighted to announce a huge UK winter tour incl arena shows in Leeds,Liverpool,Glasgow,Newcastle,Hull+London @O2academybrix.Special guest @GerryCinnamon(ex-26/11)+@thisiszuzu. Pre-sale 9am 29/8 https://t.co/5pdxXkL27M General sale 9am 31/8 https://t.co/sUxom4Uek4 pic.twitter.com/JOwIyXRSVE — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) August 23, 2018

“We really feel at the top of our game at the moment,” frontman Liam Fray told Radio X’s Gordon Smart. “We did TRNSMT and Neighbourhood Weekender and they were next level. We feel in a really good place. It’s as if someone had a masterplan ten years ago!”

“It’s been a while, so let’s get back out there. We’re doing quite a few arenas, which is big for us, because we’re this tiny little band from Manchester who no-one knows about.”

Asked if fans could expect to hear some new songs, Fray revealed: "There should be at least some songs being played on the road that are new, and there will be some new music I would expect before the end of the year…”

Supporting them on tour will be Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon (apart from Leicester on the 20th) and Zuzu.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 31 August at 9am from gigsandtours.com

Watch Liam Fray perform a stripped-back version of Not Nineteen Forever in the Radio X studio:

See Courteeeners' newly announced 2018 UK dates here:

Thursday 15 November - Stoke Victoria Hall

Friday 16 November - Birmingham O2 Academy

Saturday 17 November - Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 19 November - Nottingham Rock City

Tuesday 20 November - Leicester O2 Academy

Thursday 22 November - Llandudno Venue Cymru

Friday 23 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Saturday 24 November - Glasgow SSE Arena

Monday 26 November - Southampton O2 Guildhall

Tuesday 27 November - Bristol O2 Academy

Thursday 29 November - Hull Bonus Arena

Friday 30 November - Liverpool Echo Arena

Saturday 1 December - London O2 Academy Brixton

This year has seen Courteeners celebrate 10 years of St. Jude, their debut album which was released on 7 April 2008. A reworked version of the album titled St. Jude Re:Wired made the Top 5 of the Official UK Albums Chart.

Speaking about their debut single Cavorting, Liam Fray explained how it was hitting out at some of their indie rivals.

Watch him explain all in our video:

The Middleton man told Radio X's John Kennedy: “Cavorting is actually us taking a pot shot at the guys that we knew that were in bands in Manchester that were strutting round thinking they were the dogs’."

They were perhaps treating people [...] like they could just do what they wanted cos they were in a band.

“The song was us kind of going Who do you think you are, you know that's not right? A lot of the songs are us probably being a bit more sensitive without people knowing it.”