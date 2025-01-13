Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton says they “could do something” in the future if Steven Tyler wants to

Aerosmith open their Farewell Tour in 2023. Picture: Lisa Lake/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Dream On bassist has talked about the possibility of the band ever getting back together and Steven Tyler's recovery.

Tom Hamilton admits Aerosmith could "do something in the future" if their frontman Stephen Tyler is up for it.

The Don't Want To Miss a Thing rockers - completed by Brad Whitford, Joe Perry and Joey Kramer - officially stepped down from the stage in 2023 after their frontman suffered from a fractured larynx and they were unable to continue farewell tour.

Now the bassist has given an update on Tyler's health and opened up about the chances of they could get together again. Speaking to Boston radio station WBUR, Hamliton said: "Steven's healing process is going really, really well, but it goes at its own pace.

"Maybe Aerosmith will do something in the future, but it's a big 'if', and the last thing I want to be doing is to try and push Steven in that direction. If we do anything in the future, it would come from him."

Though the Dream On rocker said it was down to Tyler, back in August last year, he didn't hold out too much hope of the band ever touring again.

"On the hope scale, I'm somewhere between 7 and 9 [out of 100," he told AARP. "We won't be doing any tours from now on, but I'll always have hope that other types of opportunities will come along. This isn't the first time black clouds have been on our horizon — and somehow the sun managed to come out. Time and hope are all we have at the moment."

The group made the announcement that they would have to end their Peace Out; The Farewell Tour after just three shows.

Aerosmith's full statement, which they shared on Friday 2nd August 2024, began: "It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our blue army, that spark caught a flame and has been burning for over five decades, some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' toll history."

The Dream On rockers continued: "It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

"We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medial team by his side. Sadly, it's clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage."

The I Don't Want to Miss a Thing legends concluded: "We are grateful beyonds words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who've made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream on. You've made our dreams come true."

Aerosmith's last official show took place on 9th September 2023 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The gig was their first show that month, following on from their dates at 6th September at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and at Wells Fargo Center at Philidephia on 2nd September.

