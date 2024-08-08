What did Aerosmith play at their last ever show?

Aerosmith on their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour - New York in 2024. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

This month saw the rockers announce that they would be retiring "from the touring stage," so when did their last show take place?

Last week saw Aerosmith release a statement on social media revealing their "heartbreaking and difficult" decision to step down from touring.

The move came after their frontman Steven Tyler suffered a injury on his larynx while the rockers were on their farewell tour, forcing them put pause after just three nights while Tyler undertook treatment to get his instrument back on track.

Aerosmith's full statement, which they shared on Friday 2nd August, began: "It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our blue army, that spark caught a flame and has been burning for over five decades, some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' toll history."

The Dream On rockers continued: "It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

"We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medial team by his side. Sadly, it's clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage."

The I Don't Want to Miss a Thing legends concluded: "We are grateful beyonds words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who've made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream on. You've made our dreams come true."

After their heartfelt statement, tributes poured in from fans and their fellow musicians such as Queen guitarist Sir Brian May wishing the frontman well and commemorating the band's lengthy career.

But, now that Aerosmith have closed the curtain on touring on stage, what was the last show they ever played, what was on the setlist and how did Steve Tyler sound?

Find out below.

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith in 2020. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When was Aerosmith's last live show?

Aerosmith's final concert took place at on 9th September 2023 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The gig was their first show that month so far, following on from their dates at 6th September at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and at Wells Fargo Center at Philadephia on 2nds September.

After a video montage of the band throughout the years, Steve Tyler and co kicked off their set with Back In The Saddle and gave their fans a live debut of their cover of Rufus Thomas's Walking The Dog- which features on their 1977 album Draw The Line.

Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Steven Tyler on their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour in New York. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The band went on to complete a 19-track set, which included the likes of Janie's Got A Gun, Cryin', Love In an Elevator, I Don't Want to Miss a Thing and Walk This Way.

The show ended with a very special performance of Happy Birthday, which they sang for guitarist Joe Perry before presenting him with a cake for his 73rd Birthday the following day.

How did Steven Tyler sound on their last ever live date?

As you can tell from the numerous videos shared online, Steve Tyler was in good voice on the show date.

Watch him perform Dream on, which he begins while on the piano:

Aerosmith - "Dream On" - UBS Arena, Elmont, NY 2023-09-09

What did Aerosmith Play at their last ever show?

Get the full setlist for Aerosmith at UBS Arena in Elmont New York on 9th September 2024:

Back in the Saddle

Walking the Dog

Rag Doll

Livin' on the Edge

Janie's Got a Gun

No More No More

Cryin'

Adam's Apple

Seasons of Wither

Movin' Out

Love in an Elevator

Bright Light Fright

I Don't Want to Miss a Thing

Rats in the Cellar

Sweet Emotion

Toys in the Attic

Encore:

Dream On

Walk This Way

Happy Birthday to You