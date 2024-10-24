The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1993

On Air Now
'93 was the year of Bat Out Of Hell II, Black Tie White Noise, Get A Grip, Zooropa and the Tuesday Night Music Club.
The fourth album from Matt Johnson's studio project again featured Johnny Marr on guitar and included the single Love Is Stronger Than Death.
The British rockers had a Number 1 album in the UK with their third outing, which included their biggest hit, Womankind.
Macca's ninth solo album included the singles Hope Of Deliverance, C'mon People and Biker Like An Icon.
This was the third solo album from the Stones frontman, following She's The Boss (1985) and Primitive Cool (1987). Singles included Sweet Thing, Don't Tear Me Up and Wired All Night.
The Irish band's debut album featured the tracks Dreams, Sunday and the hit Linger.
Kravitz' third album after Let Love Rule (1989) and Mama Said (1991) included the blistering title track, which made Number 4 in the UK charts.
The fourth solo album since Sting left The Police included the hits Fields Of Gold and If I Ever Lose My Faith In You.
The Whitesnake singer and the Led Zeppelin guitarist collaborated on this well-received album which included the tracks Shake My Tree, Take Me For A Little While and Pride And Joy.
Bowie's first album following the Tin Machine experiment was seen as a return to form, with the title track, the single Jump They Say and a cover of Morrissey's I Know It's Gonna Happen Some Day all standout moments.
The Boston rockers' twelfth album included the hit singles Livin' On The Edge, Eat The Rich, Cryin' amd Shut Up And Dance.
Karl Wallinger's third album under the World Party name was his biggest commercial hit, peaking at Number 2 and including the singles All I Gave, Give It All Away and Is It Like Today?
The former Led Zeppelin man followed up the successful Manic Nirvana album with this sixth solo LP, which included the singles 29 Palms, I Believe and a cover of Tim Hardin's If I Were A Carpenter.
The Godfather Of Grunge caught the mood of the times with acoustic versions of tracks like Needle And The Damage Done, Long May You Run, Like A Hurricane and Harvest Moon.
Bono and co released this mini-album in the midst of the mammoth Zoo TV Tour and included The Edge on a rare vocal on the track Numb.
Crow's debut album included the massive hits Run Baby Run and All I Wanna Do.
The twelfth studio album from the singer-songwriter had a UK hit in the title track, plus the singles All About Soul, No Man's Land and Lullabye (Goodnight My Angel).
The debut album from the Newcastle rockers included the tracks Greetings From Sh*tsville, TV Tan and Suckerpunch.
The former Stooges frontman's tenth solo album included the singles Beside You, Wild America and a cover of the classic Louie Louie.
The follow-up to the classic 1977 album was as big as its predecessor, going six times platinum in the UK alone. It gave birth to the enormous hit I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).
Dylan's 29th studio album included the tracks Delia, Stack A Lee and Ragged & Dirty and won a Grammy for Best Traditional Folk Album.
The Canadian band's second album included their biggest hit Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm.
The British singer-songwriter's seventh studio album included the tracks Rubberband Girl, Eat The Music, And So Is Love and Moments Of Pleasure.
Issued hot on the heels of the successful Welcome To Wherever You Are, the ninth studio album by the Aussie rockers included The Gift, Time and Freedom Deep. It would be their last Top 10 album.
The former Genesis man's fifth solo album included the hits Both Sides Of The Story, Everyday and We Wait And We Wonder.
The band's fifth album was a series of punk and rock covers including New Rose (The Damned), Human Being (New York Dolls), You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory (Johnny Thunders) and Raw Power (The Stooges).