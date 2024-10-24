The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1993

'93 was the year of Bat Out Of Hell II, Black Tie White Noise, Get A Grip, Zooropa and the Tuesday Night Music Club.

The The - Dusk: release date 25th January 1993 The fourth album from Matt Johnson's studio project again featured Johnny Marr on guitar and included the single Love Is Stronger Than Death. The The - Dusk album cover. Picture: Press

Little Angels - Jam: release dare 31st January 1993 The British rockers had a Number 1 album in the UK with their third outing, which included their biggest hit, Womankind. Little Angels - Jam album cover. Picture: Press

Paul McCartney - Off The Ground: release date 1st February 1993 Macca's ninth solo album included the singles Hope Of Deliverance, C'mon People and Biker Like An Icon. Paul McCartney - Off The Ground cover art. Picture: Press

Mick Jagger - Wandering Spirit: release date 9th February 1993 This was the third solo album from the Stones frontman, following She's The Boss (1985) and Primitive Cool (1987). Singles included Sweet Thing, Don't Tear Me Up and Wired All Night. Mick Jagger - Wandering Spirit album cover. Picture: Press

The Cranberries: Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We: released 1st March 1993 The Irish band's debut album featured the tracks Dreams, Sunday and the hit Linger. The Cranberries: Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way: released 1st March 1993 Kravitz' third album after Let Love Rule (1989) and Mama Said (1991) included the blistering title track, which made Number 4 in the UK charts. Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Sting - Ten Summoner's Tales: release date 1st March 1993 The fourth solo album since Sting left The Police included the hits Fields Of Gold and If I Ever Lose My Faith In You. Sting - Ten Summoner's Tales album cover. Picture: Press

David Coverdale and Jimmy Page - Coverdale-Page: release date 15th March 1993 The Whitesnake singer and the Led Zeppelin guitarist collaborated on this well-received album which included the tracks Shake My Tree, Take Me For A Little While and Pride And Joy. David Coverdale and Jimmy Page - Coverdale-Page album cover. Picture: Press

David Bowie - Black Tie White Noise: released 5th April 1993 Bowie's first album following the Tin Machine experiment was seen as a return to form, with the title track, the single Jump They Say and a cover of Morrissey's I Know It's Gonna Happen Some Day all standout moments. David Bowie - Black Tie White Noise album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Aerosmith - Get A Grip: release date 20th April 1993 The Boston rockers' twelfth album included the hit singles Livin' On The Edge, Eat The Rich, Cryin' amd Shut Up And Dance. Aerosmith - Get A Grip album cover. Picture: Press

World Party - Bang!: release date 26th April 1993 Karl Wallinger's third album under the World Party name was his biggest commercial hit, peaking at Number 2 and including the singles All I Gave, Give It All Away and Is It Like Today? World Party - Bang! album cover. Picture: Press

Robert Plant - Fate Of Nations: 25th May 1993 The former Led Zeppelin man followed up the successful Manic Nirvana album with this sixth solo LP, which included the singles 29 Palms, I Believe and a cover of Tim Hardin's If I Were A Carpenter. Robert Plant - Fate Of Nations album cover. Picture: Press

Neil Young - Unplugged: release date 15th June 1993 The Godfather Of Grunge caught the mood of the times with acoustic versions of tracks like Needle And The Damage Done, Long May You Run, Like A Hurricane and Harvest Moon. Neil Young - Unplugged album cover. Picture: Press

U2 - Zooropa: released 5th July 1993 Bono and co released this mini-album in the midst of the mammoth Zoo TV Tour and included The Edge on a rare vocal on the track Numb. U2 - Zooropa album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Sheryl Crow - Tuesday Night Music Club: released 3rd August 1993 Crow's debut album included the massive hits Run Baby Run and All I Wanna Do. Sheryl Crow - Tuesday Night Music Club album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Billy Joel – River Of Dreams: release date 10th August 1993 The twelfth studio album from the singer-songwriter had a UK hit in the title track, plus the singles All About Soul, No Man's Land and Lullabye (Goodnight My Angel). Billy Joel – River Of Dreams album cover. Picture: Press

The Wildhearts - Earth Vs. The Wildhearts: release date 30th August 1993 The debut album from the Newcastle rockers included the tracks Greetings From Sh*tsville, TV Tan and Suckerpunch. The Wildhearts - Earth Vs. The Wildhearts album cover. Picture: Press

Iggy Pop - American Caesar: released September 1993 The former Stooges frontman's tenth solo album included the singles Beside You, Wild America and a cover of the classic Louie Louie. Iggy Pop - American Caesar album cover. Picture: Press

Meat Loaf - Bat Out of Hell 2: Back Into Hell: released 14th September 1993 The follow-up to the classic 1977 album was as big as its predecessor, going six times platinum in the UK alone. It gave birth to the enormous hit I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That). Meat Loaf - Bat Out of Hell 2: Back Into Hell album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Bob Dylan - World Gone Wrong: release date 26th October 1993 Dylan's 29th studio album included the tracks Delia, Stack A Lee and Ragged & Dirty and won a Grammy for Best Traditional Folk Album. Bob Dylan - World Gone Wrong album cover. Picture: Press

Crash Test Dummies - God Shuffled His Feet: release date 15th October 1993 The Canadian band's second album included their biggest hit Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm. Crash Test Dummies - God Shuffled His Feet album cover. Picture: Press

Kate Bush - The Red Shoes: release date 1st November 1993 The British singer-songwriter's seventh studio album included the tracks Rubberband Girl, Eat The Music, And So Is Love and Moments Of Pleasure. Kate Bush - The Red Shoes album cover. Picture: Press

INXS - Full Moon Dirty Hearts: release date 2nd November 1993 Issued hot on the heels of the successful Welcome To Wherever You Are, the ninth studio album by the Aussie rockers included The Gift, Time and Freedom Deep. It would be their last Top 10 album. INXS - Full Moon Dirty Hearts album cover. Picture: Press

Phil Collins – Both Sides: release date 8th November 1993 The former Genesis man's fifth solo album included the hits Both Sides Of The Story, Everyday and We Wait And We Wonder. Phil Collins – Both Sides album cover. Picture: Press