The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1993

24 October 2024, 18:17

Best albums of 1993 from Sheryl Crow, Meat Loaf, David Bowie and Aerosmith
Best albums of 1993 from Sheryl Crow, Meat Loaf, David Bowie and Aerosmith. Picture: Press

'93 was the year of Bat Out Of Hell II, Black Tie White Noise, Get A Grip, Zooropa and the Tuesday Night Music Club.

  1. The The - Dusk: release date 25th January 1993

    The fourth album from Matt Johnson's studio project again featured Johnny Marr on guitar and included the single Love Is Stronger Than Death.

    The The - Dusk album cover
    The The - Dusk album cover. Picture: Press

  2. Little Angels - Jam: release dare 31st January 1993

    The British rockers had a Number 1 album in the UK with their third outing, which included their biggest hit, Womankind.

    Little Angels - Jam album cover
    Little Angels - Jam album cover. Picture: Press

  3. Paul McCartney - Off The Ground: release date 1st February 1993

    Macca's ninth solo album included the singles Hope Of Deliverance, C'mon People and Biker Like An Icon.

    Paul McCartney - Off The Ground cover art
    Paul McCartney - Off The Ground cover art. Picture: Press

  4. Mick Jagger - Wandering Spirit: release date 9th February 1993

    This was the third solo album from the Stones frontman, following She's The Boss (1985) and Primitive Cool (1987). Singles included Sweet Thing, Don't Tear Me Up and Wired All Night.

    Mick Jagger - Wandering Spirit album cover
    Mick Jagger - Wandering Spirit album cover. Picture: Press

  5. The Cranberries: Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We: released 1st March 1993

    The Irish band's debut album featured the tracks Dreams, Sunday and the hit Linger.

    The Cranberries: Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We album cover artwork
    The Cranberries: Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  6. Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way: released 1st March 1993

    Kravitz' third album after Let Love Rule (1989) and Mama Said (1991) included the blistering title track, which made Number 4 in the UK charts.

    Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way album cover artwork
    Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  7. Sting - Ten Summoner's Tales: release date 1st March 1993

    The fourth solo album since Sting left The Police included the hits Fields Of Gold and If I Ever Lose My Faith In You.

    Sting - Ten Summoner's Tales album cover
    Sting - Ten Summoner's Tales album cover. Picture: Press

  8. David Coverdale and Jimmy Page - Coverdale-Page: release date 15th March 1993

    The Whitesnake singer and the Led Zeppelin guitarist collaborated on this well-received album which included the tracks Shake My Tree, Take Me For A Little While and Pride And Joy.

    David Coverdale and Jimmy Page - Coverdale-Page album cover
    David Coverdale and Jimmy Page - Coverdale-Page album cover. Picture: Press

  9. David Bowie - Black Tie White Noise: released 5th April 1993

    Bowie's first album following the Tin Machine experiment was seen as a return to form, with the title track, the single Jump They Say and a cover of Morrissey's I Know It's Gonna Happen Some Day all standout moments.

    David Bowie - Black Tie White Noise album cover artwork
    David Bowie - Black Tie White Noise album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  10. Aerosmith - Get A Grip: release date 20th April 1993

    The Boston rockers' twelfth album included the hit singles Livin' On The Edge, Eat The Rich, Cryin' amd Shut Up And Dance.

    Aerosmith - Get A Grip album cover
    Aerosmith - Get A Grip album cover. Picture: Press

  11. World Party - Bang!: release date 26th April 1993

    Karl Wallinger's third album under the World Party name was his biggest commercial hit, peaking at Number 2 and including the singles All I Gave, Give It All Away and Is It Like Today?

    World Party - Bang! album cover
    World Party - Bang! album cover. Picture: Press

  12. Robert Plant - Fate Of Nations: 25th May 1993

    The former Led Zeppelin man followed up the successful Manic Nirvana album with this sixth solo LP, which included the singles 29 Palms, I Believe and a cover of Tim Hardin's If I Were A Carpenter.

    Robert Plant - Fate Of Nations album cover
    Robert Plant - Fate Of Nations album cover. Picture: Press

  13. Neil Young - Unplugged: release date 15th June 1993

    The Godfather Of Grunge caught the mood of the times with acoustic versions of tracks like Needle And The Damage Done, Long May You Run, Like A Hurricane and Harvest Moon.

    Neil Young - Unplugged album cover
    Neil Young - Unplugged album cover. Picture: Press

  14. U2 - Zooropa: released 5th July 1993

    Bono and co released this mini-album in the midst of the mammoth Zoo TV Tour and included The Edge on a rare vocal on the track Numb.

    U2 - Zooropa album cover artwork
    U2 - Zooropa album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  15. Sheryl Crow - Tuesday Night Music Club: released 3rd August 1993

    Crow's debut album included the massive hits Run Baby Run and All I Wanna Do.

    Sheryl Crow - Tuesday Night Music Club album cover artwork
    Sheryl Crow - Tuesday Night Music Club album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  16. Billy Joel – River Of Dreams: release date 10th August 1993

    The twelfth studio album from the singer-songwriter had a UK hit in the title track, plus the singles All About Soul, No Man's Land and Lullabye (Goodnight My Angel).

    Billy Joel – River Of Dreams album cover
    Billy Joel – River Of Dreams album cover. Picture: Press

  17. The Wildhearts - Earth Vs. The Wildhearts: release date 30th August 1993

    The debut album from the Newcastle rockers included the tracks Greetings From Sh*tsville, TV Tan and Suckerpunch.

    The Wildhearts - Earth Vs. The Wildhearts album cover
    The Wildhearts - Earth Vs. The Wildhearts album cover. Picture: Press

  18. Iggy Pop - American Caesar: released September 1993

    The former Stooges frontman's tenth solo album included the singles Beside You, Wild America and a cover of the classic Louie Louie.

    Iggy Pop - American Caesar album cover
    Iggy Pop - American Caesar album cover. Picture: Press

  19. Meat Loaf - Bat Out of Hell 2: Back Into Hell: released 14th September 1993

    The follow-up to the classic 1977 album was as big as its predecessor, going six times platinum in the UK alone. It gave birth to the enormous hit I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

    Meat Loaf - Bat Out of Hell 2: Back Into Hell album cover artwork
    Meat Loaf - Bat Out of Hell 2: Back Into Hell album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  20. Bob Dylan - World Gone Wrong: release date 26th October 1993

    Dylan's 29th studio album included the tracks Delia, Stack A Lee and Ragged & Dirty and won a Grammy for Best Traditional Folk Album.

    Bob Dylan - World Gone Wrong album cover
    Bob Dylan - World Gone Wrong album cover. Picture: Press

  21. Crash Test Dummies - God Shuffled His Feet: release date 15th October 1993

    The Canadian band's second album included their biggest hit Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm.

    Crash Test Dummies - God Shuffled His Feet album cover
    Crash Test Dummies - God Shuffled His Feet album cover. Picture: Press

  22. Kate Bush - The Red Shoes: release date 1st November 1993

    The British singer-songwriter's seventh studio album included the tracks Rubberband Girl, Eat The Music, And So Is Love and Moments Of Pleasure.

    Kate Bush - The Red Shoes album cover
    Kate Bush - The Red Shoes album cover. Picture: Press

  23. INXS - Full Moon Dirty Hearts: release date 2nd November 1993

    Issued hot on the heels of the successful Welcome To Wherever You Are, the ninth studio album by the Aussie rockers included The Gift, Time and Freedom Deep. It would be their last Top 10 album.

    INXS - Full Moon Dirty Hearts album cover
    INXS - Full Moon Dirty Hearts album cover. Picture: Press

  24. Phil Collins – Both Sides: release date 8th November 1993

    The former Genesis man's fifth solo album included the hits Both Sides Of The Story, Everyday and We Wait And We Wonder.

    Phil Collins – Both Sides album cover
    Phil Collins – Both Sides album cover. Picture: Press

  25. Guns N'Roses - "The Spaghetti Incident?": release date 23rd November 1993

    The band's fifth album was a series of punk and rock covers including New Rose (The Damned), Human Being (New York Dolls), You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory (Johnny Thunders) and Raw Power (The Stooges).

    Guns N'Roses - "The Spaghetti Incident? album cover
    Guns N'Roses - "The Spaghetti Incident? album cover. Picture: Press

