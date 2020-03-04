The Prodigy: their best tracks

It's been one year since Keith Flint, frontman with the rave pioneers died, aged 49. Here are some of The Prodigy’s greatest moments.

The Prodigy - Firestarter Perhaps the greatest Prodigy tune of all, released as a single over a year before the accompanying album The Fat Of The Land dropped. Featuring a sample of The Art Of Noise’s 1980s classic Close (To The Edit), the video features the late, great Keith Flint giving a legendary performance at the deserted Aldwych Underground station.

The Prodigy - Voodoo People Phenomenally BIG tune from Music For The Jilted Generation, this bass-heavy techno classic was given an early remix by The Chemical Brothers back when they were still known as “The Dust Brothers”.

The Prodigy - No Good (Start The Dance) Based around a supercharged sample from a 1987 by Kelly Charles, this 1994 single made Number 4 in the UK charts, heralding The Prodigy’s most successful period.

The Prodigy - Smack My Bitch Up It was controversial then, and it’s aged pretty badly in the current climate, but this combination of driving big beats (complete with dubious sample of Ultramagnetic MCs) and an outrageous video directed by Jonas Åkerlund made this a guilty pleasure. And the twist in the video subverts the whole idea. Never mind that, though - here's the tune going off at various festivals in 2009.

The Prodigy - Charly Keith Flint didn’t actually appear on The Prodigy’s debut single - its star was a sample of the 1970s children’s character Charly, the cat who warned kids of the dangers of talking to strangers, playing with matches and a multitude of other everyday hazards.

The Prodigy - Out Of Space Utterly bonkers early single from The Prodigy, which taps into the breaking genre of drum and bass. The sample “I’ll take your brain to another dimension, pay close attention” is another clip of Liam Howlett’s favourite act Ultramagnetic MCs.

The Prodigy - Invaders Must Die A storming latter-day entry from The Prodigy and the title track for their fifth studio album in 2009. Still nose-bleed-inducing, still relentless, still brilliant.