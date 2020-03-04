The Prodigy: their best tracks

4 March 2020, 20:15

Keith Flint of The Prodigy performs at Lollapalooza in 1997
Keith Flint of The Prodigy performs at Lollapalooza in 1997. Picture: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It's been one year since Keith Flint, frontman with the rave pioneers died, aged 49. Here are some of The Prodigy’s greatest moments.

  1. The Prodigy - Firestarter

    Perhaps the greatest Prodigy tune of all, released as a single over a year before the accompanying album The Fat Of The Land dropped. Featuring a sample of The Art Of Noise’s 1980s classic Close (To The Edit), the video features the late, great Keith Flint giving a legendary performance at the deserted Aldwych Underground station.

  2. The Prodigy - Voodoo People

    Phenomenally BIG tune from Music For The Jilted Generation, this bass-heavy techno classic was given an early remix by The Chemical Brothers back when they were still known as “The Dust Brothers”.

  3. The Prodigy - No Good (Start The Dance)

    Based around a supercharged sample from a 1987 by Kelly Charles, this 1994 single made Number 4 in the UK charts, heralding The Prodigy’s most successful period.

  4. The Prodigy - Smack My Bitch Up

    It was controversial then, and it’s aged pretty badly in the current climate, but this combination of driving big beats (complete with dubious sample of Ultramagnetic MCs) and an outrageous video directed by Jonas Åkerlund made this a guilty pleasure. And the twist in the video subverts the whole idea. Never mind that, though - here's the tune going off at various festivals in 2009.

  5. The Prodigy - Charly

    Keith Flint didn’t actually appear on The Prodigy’s debut single - its star was a sample of the 1970s children’s character Charly, the cat who warned kids of the dangers of talking to strangers, playing with matches and a multitude of other everyday hazards.

  6. The Prodigy - Out Of Space

    Utterly bonkers early single from The Prodigy, which taps into the breaking genre of drum and bass. The sample “I’ll take your brain to another dimension, pay close attention” is another clip of Liam Howlett’s favourite act Ultramagnetic MCs.

  7. The Prodigy - Invaders Must Die

    A storming latter-day entry from The Prodigy and the title track for their fifth studio album in 2009. Still nose-bleed-inducing, still relentless, still brilliant.

  8. The Prodigy - Breathe

    Possibly their most accessible track, Breathe made Number 1 in 1996 and showcases the merciless vocal duo of Keith Flint and Maxim.

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles pranks Jack Wood over his Guy Garvey tattoo

VIDEO: Chris Moyles pranks Jack Wood over his Elbow and Guy Garvey tattoo

The Chris Moyles Show

Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro reveal new album title and artwork

Biffy Clyro

Glastonbury Festival fans watch Ed Sheeran on the Pyramid Stage

Glastonbury Festival organisers respond to coronavirus fears ahead of 2020 event

Glastonbury Festival

The Prodigy's Keith Flint perform at O2 Academy Brixton

The Prodigy pay tribute to the late Keith Flint on the first anniversary of his death

Music News

More Features

See more More Features

Queen in concert in 1978 at The Forum, Inglewood, California

Which Queen songs did Brian May write?

Queen

A screengrab from The Prodigy's Firestarter video starring The Prodigy and Keith Flint

Facts about The Prodigy's Firestarter and its iconic video starring Keith Flint
Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991)

Are these the worst music movies ever made?

Eminem and Elton John

How are Eminem and Elton John friends? The story of the rapper's almost 20 year friendship with the British legend
Pink Floyd in 1973

Why Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here is their saddest song

Pink Floyd