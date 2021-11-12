The Lathums release anti-Christmas single Krampus

The Lathums. Picture: Ewan Ogden/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Moore and co have released their festive single with a twist as a "thank you" to their fans for everything this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Lathums have released a brand new Christmas single and it's a cracker.

The Wigan band shared the track on social media this Friday (12 November), with the caption: "Our brand new Christmas single ‘Krampus’ drops at midnight for everyone’s listening pleasure. It was written in the blistering heat on one of the hottest days we’ve had in a long time, which is quite unusual as its cold and rainy most of the time here. Enjoy x".

Listen to their wry take on the Christmas single here:

Talking about penning the track in 2020, frontman Alex Moore said: "It was about halfway through the first lockdown when Johnny played the bassline in rehearsals and I thought it sounded like a Christmas song. Scott and I had been round at his house watching the Inside No.9 Christmas special, which is where I found out about the horror of Krampus. If we were to do a Christmas song, I wanted to do it with that dark side.

"I am not a massive Christmas fan, but always eventually get my paper hat on and join in the fun, I can’t help it. After the year we’ve had we’ve got so much cause to celebrate, so this single is one last ‘thank you’ to everyone that’s supported us for the year. See you all, even bigger and better, in 2022"

READ MORE: The Lathums praise Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders for saying their name right

The band have indeed had a belter of a year, scoring a UK number one album with their debut How Beautiful Life Can Be, which knocked none other than Drake off the top spot.

Moore joined X-Posure's John Kennedy for a special talk through the release, track-by-track.

Watch him go through everything from the album's title track, to our Radio X Record of The Week, I'll Get By, in our video:

READ MORE: The Lathums unveil unique acapella version of How Beautiful Life Can Be

The band will see out the year with their final run of full band dates, which were rescheduled from 2020, plus a selection of unplugged shows and supporting slot dates with Paul Weller.

The lads have also announced a huge gig at Blackpool’s iconic Empress Ballroom for April 2022.

See the Lathums' 2021 and 2022 tour dates:

2021

• Fri 12 Nov Hull, Social - SOLD OUT

• Sun 14 Nov Leicester, O2 Academy 2 - SOLD OUT

• Mon 15 Nov Stoke, Sugarmill - SOLD OUT

• Tue 16 Nov Cardiff, Globe SOLD OUT

• Wed 17 Nov Oxford O2 Academy 2 - SOLD OUT

• Fri 19 Nov Liverpool, Eventim Olympia with Paul Weller - SOLD OUT

• Sat 20 Nov Llandudno, Venue Cymru with Paul Weller - SOLD OUT

• Fri 26 Nov Stoke, Victoria Hall with Paul Weller - SOLD OUT

• Sat 27 Nov Sheffield, Octagon Centre with Paul Weller - SOLD OUT

• Mon 29 Nov Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom with Paul Weller - SOLD OUT

• Tue 30 Nov Aberdeen, Music Hall with Paul Weller - SOLD OUT

• Wed 1 Dec Middlesbrough, Town Hall with Paul Weller - SOLD OUT

• Fri 3 Dec Dunfermline, PJ Molloys - SOLD OUT

• Sat 4 Dec Dundee, Fat Sam's

• Mon 6 Dec Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree - SOLD OUT

• Tue 7 Dec Edinburgh, The Liquid Room - SOLD OUT

• Tue 14 Dec Belfast, Limelight - SOLD OUT

• Sat 18 Dec Liverpool, St Brides Church – Unplugged – SOLD OUT

• Mon 20 Dec Glasgow, Saint Lukes – Unplugged

2022

• Sat 9 Apr Blackpool, Empress Ballroom