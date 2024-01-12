The Black Keys announce Ohio Players album and share Beautiful People (Stay High) single

The Black Keys have announced their new album. Picture: Jim Herrington

By Jenny Mensah

The duo's forthcoming album, which features Noel Gallagher and Beck will be released on 5th April.

The Black Keys have announced the details of their new album and shared its lead single.

The duo's new album Ohio Players is set for release on 5th April 2024 and and you can listen to Beautiful People (Stay High), the first cut to be taken from the record below:

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High) (Official Lyric Video)

Ohio Players, which is available to pre-order now, features guest appearances from the likes of Beck and Oasis legend Noel Gallagher, who collaborated with the pair on the record.

Speaking about working on the album with Noel, they gushed about how "talented" and “hilarious” he was and even revealed they had a nickname for the Council Skies singer.

"We were referring to him [Noel] as ‘The Chord Lord’ because he’s just a perfectionist with it," they told NME. "Dan and I are big fans of him and Liam,” he added. “

Actually, the Liam song Everything’s Electric is why we decided to work with [producer Greg] Kurstin."

The Black Keys' Ohio Players album is released on 5th April. Picture: Press

The band's upcoming record will be their 12th release and 11th original album, following the release of The Big Come Up (2002), Thickfreakness (2003), Rubber Factory (2004), Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), Turn Blue (2014), Let's Rock (2019), cover album Delta Kream (2021) and Dropout Boogie (2022).

The album will follow a new documentary on the band, This Is a Film About the Black Keys, which was directed by Jeff Dupre and is set to premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March.

The Black Keys album news comes after the band begun teasing new material for 2024.

In a special New Year's skit, which saw them hungover after a New Year's Eve party, drummer Carney asks frontman and guitarist Auerbach: "Do you remember anything from last night?" To which he responds: "Not really. We were talking about our New Year's resolutions. What were they again?"

The sore-headed drummer replied: "The first was to practice more," to which Auerbach replied: "Hell no. Next!"

"Smoke less weed," added Carney which prompted his bandmate to light up a cigarette, before the drummer added: "Oh yeah... Release a new album."

He went on: "That requires shooting social videos again right? Like, Instagram reels, like boomer TikTok?," to which the Gold On The Ceiling singer replied: "Yeah, we're not doing that again".

"There's no way anyone can make us do that," concluded Carney in the tongue-in-cheek video. "Instagram reels sucks."

Clearly the video was tongue-in-cheek as the duo went on to release more skits of themselves in the studio.