The Black Keys' 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates: new dates and how to buy tickets

The Black Keys have added fresh UK dates to their 2024 tour. Picture: Jim Herrington

By Jenny Mensah

The Beautiful People (Stay High) duo have added fresh dates to their 2024 UK & Ireland tour. Find out how to buy tickets.

The Black Keys recently announced their UK and Ireland dates for 2024.

The duo - comprised of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney - will support their Ohio Players album with a string of shows on this side of the pond this spring, which includes two dates at the soon to be reopened O2 Academy Brixton.

The Beautiful People (Stay High) rockers have also since added shows in Cardiff and Dublin, with Circa Waves joining them as support across all of their dates.

See The Black Keys' full UK & Ireland tour dates so far and find out how to buy tickets.

NEW DATES ADDED - Cardiff and Dublin 🤘

Pre-order our new album Ohio Players from our official store https://t.co/dl4CRwJoYN before Tuesday 12th March, 6pm GMT to access the exclusive fan Dublin and Cardiff pre-sale on Wednesday 13th March, 10am GMT. pic.twitter.com/IVJoIOm8Wz — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) March 8, 2024

The Black Keys' 2024 UK & Ireland dates

27th April 2024: Co-op Live Manchester - ON SALE NOW

30th April 2024: Utilita Arena Cardiff - NEW DATE ADDED - ON GENERAL SALE 15th MARCH (presale applies)

7th May 2024: O2 Academy Brixton - ON SALE NOW

8th May 2024: O2 Academy Brixton - ON SALE NOW

3rd May 2024: 3Arena Dublin - NEW DATE ADDED -ON GENERAL SALE 15th MARCH (presale applies)

How to buy The Black Keys' 2024 tickets:

Tickets for The Black Keys' previously announced dates are on sale now.

Tickets for the new dates in Dublin and Cardiff go on general sale this Friday 15th March from 10am local time.

Fans can pre-order the band's forthcoming album Ohio Players by Tuesday 12th March 6pm GMT, for the chance to be buy tickets in the presale, which takes place this Wednesday 13th March at 1am GMT.

Fans who have already pre-ordered the album from the band's store will also get access to the new dates.

Who's supporting The Black Keys on their 2024 UK & Ireland tour?

The Black Keys will be joined across all dates by Liverpool indie rockers Circa Waves.

The Black Keys Ohio Players album is set for release on 5th April 2024

The band's upcoming record will be their 12th release and 11th original album, following the release of The Big Come Up (2002), Thickfreakness (2003), Rubber Factory (2004), Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), Turn Blue (2014), Let's Rock (2019), cover album Delta Kream (2021) and Dropout Boogie (2022).