The Beach Boys announce exclusive UK date for 2025

The California Dreamin' legends will take their Sounds of Summer Tour to Englefield House as part of Heritage Live 2025.

The Beach Boys have announced their only UK show for 2025 as part of their The Sounds of the Summer.

The legendary surf pop rockers are set for a huge outdoor show at Englefield House on Sunday 20th July in Pangbourne, near Reading in Berkshire.

The date, will take place as part of the Heritage Live series, will also feature David Essex and Lulu as special guests.

Tickets for the date will go on general sale via axs.com/heritagelive on Friday 6th December at 9am GMT.

The pre-sale stakes place on on Wednesday 4th December at 9am GMT and customers must pre-register at https://arep.co/p/thebeachboys for access.

The Beach Boys date at Englefield House. Picture: Press

The band - who are known for their iconic hits such as California Dreaming, God Only Knows, I Get Around, California Girls, Fun, Fun, Fun and Don't Worry Baby - will be led by lead singer and chief lyricist Mike Love.

Love along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the band.

This concert will not feature Al Jardine, David Marks or Brian Wilson- the latter who retired from touring in 2022 and was placed under a conservatorship for a “major neurocognitive disorder” earlier this year.

Giles Cooper of Heritage Live Festivals said:‘It’s been a huge ambition of ours to host a show for the legendary Beach Boys for some time now, and we’re delighted to not only make it happen; but also to have their only UK show for next year!This is going to be really special – the perfect summer band for the perfect summer concert and a show that will be etched in our memories for many years to come!”

Heritage Live Festivals at Englefield House have previously hosted stunning shows from the likes of Hozier, Richard Ashcroft, Elbow, Madness and Boy George & Culture Club.

