Slipknot’s Corey Taylor shares throwback photo of Joey Jordison and Paul Gray

Corey Taylor has shared throwback images of his late Slipknot bandmates Joey Jordison and Paul Gray. Picture: Avalon/PYMCA/Gonzales Photo/Tord Litleskare/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Bassist Paul Gray tragically died in 2010, while drummer Joey Jordison sadly passed away last week, aged 46.

Corey Taylor has shared a throwback photo of himself with his two late Slipknot bandmates.

Last week it was announced that founding member and the band's original drummer Joey Jordison "passed away peacefully in his sleep", aged 46 on Monday 26 July 2021.

2010 also saw Slipknot bassist Paul Gray die of a drug overdose, aged just 38 years old.

Now, taking to his personal Instagram, the band's frontman Corey Taylor has shared an old photo of himself with the pair without a caption.

Last week saw Slipknot share a black tile to mark the passing of the iconic drummer. Frontman Corey Taylor and percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan both took to Twitter to do the same, while guitarist Jim Root shared the same tribute on Instagram.

Tributes also poured in from the world of music, with the likes of fellow nu-metal rockers Papa Roach sharing their condolences on social media.

The Last Resort rockers wrote: "S***. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother."

Shit. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 27, 2021

American heavy metal band Twitching Tongues added: "RIP Joey Jordison".

RIP Joey Jordison pic.twitter.com/CsNRjeaYqF — Twitching Tongues (@twtchngtongues) July 27, 2021

Daniel Winter-Bates of Brit rockers Bury Tomorrow wrote: "Horrible to hear of the death of Joey Jordison as a young musician and drummer he was one that I looked up to."

Horrible to hear of the death of Joey Jordison as a young musician and drummer he was one that I looked up to. Equally helping to create one of the most iconic rock and metal bands of our lifetime and inspiring many including BT- gone too young ❤️ — Daniel Winter-Bates 💙🧡 (@DanBuryTomorrow) July 27, 2021

Download Festival, where the band have headlined, also shared a tweet, which read: "We are devastated to hear the news of Joey Jordison’s passing. As a founding member of @slipknot, his incredible influence to our world is immeasurable and will be felt for years to come. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and bandmates at this time. R.I.P".

We are devastated to hear the news of Joey Jordison’s passing.



As a founding member of @slipknot, his incredible influence to our world is immeasurable and will be felt for years to come.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and bandmates at this time. R.I.P 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kkv8Gd5QBU — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) July 28, 2021

A statement shared by Jorsidon's family last week read: "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th 2021.

"Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.

"The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time," the statement added. "The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

Jordison played with a group of metalheads from Des Moines, Iowa, who went under the monikers Pale Ones and Meld, before he suggested they change their name to Slipknot in 1995.

The band's line-up expanded to nine members, known for wearing nightmarish masks and becoming one of the key figures of the nu-metal scene.

The band's 1999 self-titled debut, which included the hit Wait And Bleed, went double platinum. Jordison’s neck-rattling rhythms became the band's calling card and a crucial ingredient to their sudden success.

His most famous side project was Murderdolls, who he formed in the early 2000s with singer Wednesday 13.

Jordison stayed with Slipknot until December 2013 when he left the band for what he described at the time as "personal reasons."

A few years later, he revealed that the reason he exited the band was a neurological disease.

"I got really, really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis, I lost my legs,” he announced at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2016. "I couldn’t play anymore. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy."

"I had to be carried to the stage," he said of the last Slipknot shows he played. "The pain was something I'd never experienced in my life before."