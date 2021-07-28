Joey Jordison's Slipknot bandmates pay tribute to late drummer

Members of Slipknot have reacted to the news of the tragic passing of Joey Jordison. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns)

By Jenny Mensah

Frontman Corey Taylor, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan and Jim Root all shared a black tiles following the news of the original Slipknot drummer's sad passing.

Slipknot has paid tribute to Joey Jordison following the sad news of his death this week.

The family of the band's original drummer and founding member confirmed in a statement that "he passed away peacefully in his sleep" on Monday 26 July 2021.

Tributes have since poured in from across the world of music for the groundbreaking drummer, led by members of the band themselves.

The band's official account shared a black tile to commemorate the rocker.

Frontman Corey Taylor and percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan both took to Twitter to do the same.

Meanwhile, guitarist Jim Root shared the same tribute on Instagram.

READ MORE: Joey Jordison, founding Slipknot drummer, dies aged 46

A statement shared by Jorsidon's family this week read: "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th 2021.

"Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.

"The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time," the statement adds. "The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

Slipknot's name was conceived by Jordison in 1995. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty

Jordison played with a group of metalheads from Des Moines, Iowa, who went under the monikers Pale Ones and Meld, before he suggested they change their name to Slipknot in 1995.

The band's line-up expanded to nine members, known for wearing nightmarish masks and becoming one of the key figures of the nu-metal scene.

The band's 1999 self-titled debut, which included the hit Wait And Bleed, went double platinum. Jordison’s neck-rattling rhythms became the band's calling card and a crucial ingredient to their sudden success.

His most famous side project was Murderdolls, who he formed in the early 2000s with singer Wednesday 13.

Jordison stayed with Slipknot until December 2013 when he left the band for what he described at the time as "personal reasons."

A few years later, he revealed that the reason he exited the band was a neurological disease.

"I got really, really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis, I lost my legs,” he announced at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2016. "I couldn’t play anymore. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy."

"I had to be carried to the stage," he said of the last Slipknot shows he played. "The pain was something I'd never experienced in my life before."

Tributes have continued to flow in from the likes of Papa Roach and members of Bury Tomorrow, Hatebreed.

Download Festival, in which the band have headlined, just shared a tweet, which read: "We are devastated to hear the news of Joey Jordison’s passing. As a founding member of @slipknot, his incredible influence to our world is immeasurable and will be felt for years to come. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and bandmates at this time. R.I.P"

We are devastated to hear the news of Joey Jordison’s passing.



As a founding member of @slipknot, his incredible influence to our world is immeasurable and will be felt for years to come.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and bandmates at this time. R.I.P 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kkv8Gd5QBU — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) July 28, 2021

More to follow...