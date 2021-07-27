Joey Jordison, founding Slipknot drummer, dies aged 46

Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has died at 46. Picture: Ben Pruchnie/FilmMagic/Steve Brown/Photoshot/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Slipknot drummer and founding member of the band died peacefully in his sleep on Monday 26 July according to his family.

Slipknot rocker Joey Jordison has died, aged 46.

The drummer and founding member of the band died peacefully in his sleep on Monday 26 July according to a representative of his family.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021," a statement from Jordison's family read.

"Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.

"The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time," the statement adds. "The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

Jordison played with a group of metalheads from Des Moines, Iowa, who went under the monikers Pale Ones and later Meld, before he suggested they change their name to Slipknot in 1995.

The band's line-up expanded to nine members, known for wearing nightmarish masks and becoming one of the key figureheads of the nu-metal scene.

The band's 1999 self-titled debut, which included the hit Wait And Bleed, went double platinum. Jordison’s neck-rattling rhythms became the band's calling card and a crucial ingredient to the band’s sudden success.

His most famous side project was Murderdolls, who he formed in the early 2000s with singer Wednesday 13.

Jordison stayed with Slipknot until December 2013 when left the band for what he described at the time as "personal reasons."

A few years later, he revealed that the reason he exited the band was a neurological disease.

"I got really, really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis, I lost my legs,” he announced at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2016. "I couldn’t play anymore. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy."

"I had to be carried to the stage," he said of the last Slipknot shows he played. "The pain was something I'd never experienced in my life before."

Tributes have begun to pour in for the drummer.

Taking to Twitter, fellow nu-metal rockers Papa Roach wrote: "S***. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother."

Shit. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 27, 2021

American heavy metal band Twitching Tongues added: "RIP Joey Jordison".

RIP Joey Jordison pic.twitter.com/CsNRjeaYqF — Twitching Tongues (@twtchngtongues) July 27, 2021

Daniel Winter-Bates of Brit rockers Bury Tomorrow wrote: "Horrible to hear of the death of Joey Jordison as a young musician and drummer he was one that I looked up to."

Horrible to hear of the death of Joey Jordison as a young musician and drummer he was one that I looked up to. Equally helping to create one of the most iconic rock and metal bands of our lifetime and inspiring many including BT- gone too young ❤️ — Daniel Winter-Bates 💙🧡 (@DanBuryTomorrow) July 27, 2021

Jamey Jasta, frontman of Hatebreed, said: "Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot."

Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other. Perseverance would’ve never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) July 27, 2021

More to follow...