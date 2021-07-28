Slipknot's Joey Jordison was a drumming legend - and here's the evidence

The former Slipknot #1 has died aged 46 - remember him with this amazing piece of musicianship, filmed in 2002.

The world of metal has been in mourning ever since the announcement of the death of former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison.

Jordison - known as #1 in the Slipknot line-up - died on Monday 26 July aged 46. He'd suffered from health problems for a number of years, having been diagnosed with transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord that affected his ability to walk.

Jordison had fought back against the condition with therapy, but died in his sleep, according to his family.

Joey Jordison performing live with Slipknot in 2012. Picture: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

A founding member of Slipknot, Jordison was one of the most influential rock musicians to emerge in the past three decades. His double bass drum attack redefined what the music could be - while his kit was carried in a special rotating harness like some demonic Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe.

Following Jordison's death, Christian Coma, drummer with Black Veil Brides said of Jordison: "The brightest stars burn out the quickest. Gutted to see the passing of Joey Jordison, and the entire metal community is feeling this devastating blow.

"It’s amazing how one influential person can make every musician step up their game."

Not convinced? Then take a look at the above clip from Slipknot's Disasterpieces film, shot at London's Dockland Arena in February 2002 as the band toured their classic album Iowa.

While Slipknot's image and approach to rock was distinctive and unusual, there's no doubting the musicianship on display. The world of metal won't see the like of Joey Jordison again.