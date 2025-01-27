Louise Wener on Sleeper's "joyful" Inbetweener 2025 Tour: "It's going to be so fun"

Louise Wener's bringing Sleeper back on tour!

By Jenny Mensah

The Sleeper singer told The Chris Moyles Show what to expect from the 30th anniversary greatest hits dates, which will celebrate their debut album and classic hit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sleeper have announced 30th anniversary tour dates and their singer and co-founder Louise Wener has vowed that they will be "joyful".

The Britpop band are headed on the road to mark three decades since the release of their debut album, Smart, and its classic single Inbetweener, with a 12 shows which include two dates at the London Electric Ballroom in Camden.

"We're going on tour in September and October. It's going to be great," Wener told. The Chris Moyles Show. "It's going to be so much fun. Our gigs are so joyful".

Tickets for the Inbetweener tour go on general sale this Friday 31st December from 10am via sleeper.band and seetickets.com with pre-sales taking place on Wednesday 29th December.

The INBETWEENER tour! 🎟️Pre-sale Wednesday . General sale Friday. We can’t WAIT to see you. https://t.co/9WretAjUD7 pic.twitter.com/w3QYtYgNRt — Sleeperbandtweets (@Sleepertweeting) January 27, 2025

Asked why the band split after just three albums, she revealed to Radio X: "It just sort of came to the end of the road, really. The third album didn't sell that great. It kind of sort of had an implosion. It sort of fell apart a little bit. I also think it sort of became a little embarrassed of itself. It became so arch and so ironic".

Despite that, Wener teased that Sleeper are working on new music and she's "loving" the process.

Asked if we can expect more music, she told Moyles: "Yes, there definitely will [be].Yeah. It's gonna be amazing".

The Nice Guy Eddie singer teased: "I’m demoing stuff now and it's coming about in a slightly different way that I'm not going to talk about too much, but I'm really, really loving it. I'm really loving it."

Sleeper's Louise Wener in 2019, with Chris and Louise inset. Picture: Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty, Radio X

Sleeper's Inbetweener 2025 anniversary UK tour dates: