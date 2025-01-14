Skunk Anansie share new single An Artist Is An Artist

Skunk Anansie have shared a new single. Picture: India Fleming

By Jenny Mensah

The alt rockers have shared their first new music in three years.

Skunk Anansie have shared a new single.

An Artist Is An Artist marks the band's first new material in three years, following their songs Piggy and Can't Take You Anywhere, which were released in 2022.

Watch it's lyric video below:

Skunk Anansie - An Artist Is An Artist (Lyric Video)

According to a press release, the song, which was co-written and produced by David Sitek is “the surprising first taste of what’s to come from the band in 2025”.

"His name seemed to be on a lot of records that we liked,” lead singer Skin explained of the producer. “But none of the records sounded the same. The records all sounded fresh, but mainly the artists all sounded like themselves."

Meanwhile, Skunk Anansie are set to embark on a UK headline tour in 2025

Skin said in a previous press release about the news: “We are really excited to be getting back on tour, doing what we love the most which is playing live with fire in our belly.

“This tour will be a completely brand-new production and we can’t wait to share it with the UK.”

The Hedonism rocker's dates will kick off with a duo of shows at the London's Roundhouse on 28th and 29th March, with tickets on sale now.

