Kate Bush & Rage Against The Machine among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees

3 May 2023, 15:22 | Updated: 3 May 2023, 15:59
The likes of Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Willie Nelson and Missy Elliott will be inducted into the Hall of Fame 2023
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2023.
Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine and Willie Nelson are among the artists to receive the honour, which sees musicians inducted in a star-studded ceremony.
Also included this year's list of inductees is the legendary rapper Missy Elliott, Wham! singer and British icon George Michael and Sheryl Crow.
Hip Hip founding father DJ Kool Herc is recognised in the Musical Influence Award category, while Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin will be recognised for Musical Excellence.
Meanwhile, American TV show host and presenter, Don Cornelius, who is best known as the creator of Soul Train, will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
Inductees for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame included Dolly Parton, Eminem, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Judas Priest.
Performer Category:
Kate Bush
Sheryl Crow
Missy Elliott
George Michael
Willie Nelson
Rage Against the Machine
The Spinners
Musical Influence Award:
DJ Kool Herc
Musical Excellence Award:
Chaka Khan
Al Kooper
Bernie Taupin
Ahmet Ertegun Award:
Don Cornelius
