Kate Bush & Rage Against The Machine among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees

3 May 2023, 15:22 | Updated: 3 May 2023, 15:59

Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine and Willie Nelson are among the artists to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame 2023
Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine and Willie Nelson are among the artists to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame 2023. Picture: 1. David M. Benett/Getty Images 2. Theo Wargo/Getty Images 3. Gary Miller/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The likes of Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Willie Nelson and Missy Elliott will be inducted into the Hall of Fame 2023

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2023.

Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine and Willie Nelson are among the artists to receive the honour, which sees musicians inducted in a star-studded ceremony.

Also included this year's list of inductees is the legendary rapper Missy Elliott, Wham! singer and British icon George Michael and Sheryl Crow.

Hip Hip founding father DJ Kool Herc is recognised in the Musical Influence Award category, while Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin will be recognised for Musical Excellence.

Meanwhile, American TV show host and presenter, Don Cornelius, who is best known as the creator of Soul Train, will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Inductees for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame included Dolly Parton, Eminem, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Judas Priest.

See the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees:

Performer Category:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award:

DJ Kool Herc

Musical Excellence Award:

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Don Cornelius

