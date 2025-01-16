Robbie Williams recalls "doing shrooms at Bono's house"

Robbie Williams and U2 frontman Bono. Picture: Aeon/GC Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Angels singer recalled the hilarious experience, which saw him hallucinating at the home of the U2 rocker.

Robbie Williams has recalled the time he did magic mushrooms at Bono's house.

The former Take That star is known for his history with excess and substance abuse and subsequent sobriety and he opened up about one of the more hilarious experiences he's had, which saw him hallucinating on the psychedelics at home of the U2 frontman.

Asked by a fan on Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen if he'd ever taken the drugs, Williams replied: "I was doing shrooms at Bonos house and it was very late. Well, very very early in the morning and I was walking down one of his corridors and I saw this painting, which was one of the most beautiful paintings I'd ever seen."

He went on: "I was like, 'Of course Bono's got the most beautiful painting you would ever see, 'cause it's Bono'. And then Bono as if by magic just turned up and I'm like: 'Bono, this is the most beautiful painting I've ever seen'

"And he said: 'Robbie, that's the window'... and it was. It was the window."

Watch the Rock DJ singer tell the tale from 2:20 below:

Did Robbie Williams Turn Down Performing at The Coronation of King Charles? | WWHL

Williams, whose Better Man biopic is currently in cinemas and out on Netflix, recently spoke about the depiction of the Gallagher brothers in the film.

The Millennium singer had a well-documented feud with the Oasis back in the '90s, and he's opened up about the fact that the Gallagher brothers feature in the film about his life and career.

Williams, who is played by a CGI monkey which is voiced by actor Jonno Davies, says the film includes a "representation" of his relationship with the duo, which he says would all stand up "in a court of law".

Speaking about what he thinks their Liam Gallagher's response in particular, he told NME, "I think that there’ll be a bit of him that’s happy that he exists in it".

When the star asked director Michael Gracey if he shared the script with the Supersonic singer, he replied: "I don’t think Liam’s read it [but] there’s nothing in there that’s not common knowledge"

Williams joked: "There’s not anything there that isn’t 100 per cent factual! That’s how he behaved! That’s the person that he was! And in a court of law, it all stands up!"

Watch the teaser trailer for Better Man

