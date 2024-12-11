Reef announce Replenish 30th anniversary UK tour dates for 2025

Reef will embark on UK dates next year. Picture: Chris Lopez

By Jenny Mensah

The Place Your Hands rockers will celebrate three decades of their debut album. Find out where they're headed here.

Reef are set to embark on a very special UK tour.

The Place Your Hands rockers will celebrate 30 years since the release of their debut album, Replenish, with dates in Autumn next year.

The band promise to play the 1995 studio album in full, plus tracks from across their career at a 13-date tour, which ends at the Shepherd's Bush Empire on 8th November.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 13th December from 10am at www.reeftheband.com/#live.

Speaking of the announcement, frontman Gary Stringer said: "It's such a pleasure that we will be on tour next year celebrating 30 years since the release of our debut album 'Replenish'. We will of course be playing the album in full as well as other fan favourites. It's lush to revisit the starting point of what has been a wonderful adventure. So do come and join us."

He added: "That record changed our lives. It's kids from the countryside coming to the city and saying, 'This is us, this is our energy, this is what we want to share.' And people connected with it."

Reef's debut studio album was released on 19th June 1995 and included the singles Good Feeling and Naked, peaking at number nine on the UK Albums Chart.

See Reef's Replenish 30th Anniversary UK Tour Dates:

16th October – Nottingham, Rock City

17th October – Glasgow, SWG 3 – TV Studio

18th October – Norwich, UEA

23rd October – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

24th October – Bristol, O2 Academy

25th October – Southampton, 1865

30th October – Manchester, O2 Ritz

31st October – Liverpool, O2 Academy

1st November – Tenby, De Valence Pavilion

2nd November – Swansea, Patti Pavilion

6th November – Leeds, O2 Academy

7th November – Birmingham, O2 Institute

8th November – London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

