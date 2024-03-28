The 25 best British debut albums of the 1990s

In the era when CD was king, the album became stronger than ever. Radio X looks at the best long players to come out of the eclectic 90s.

The Sundays - Reading, Writing And Arithmetic: released 15th January 1990 The fondly-remembered band released their debut album in the opening days of the 90s, which included Here's Where The Story Ends and the all-time favourite Can't Be Sure. The Sundays - Reading, Writing And Arithmetic album artwork. Picture: Press

Inspiral Carpets - Life: released 23rd April 1990 Clint Boon and co's accomplished debut came after a series of well-received EPs and included the singles She Comes In The Fall and This Is How It Feels. Inspiral Carpets - Life album artwork. Picture: Press

The Charlatans - Some Friendly: released 8th October 1990 The Tim Burgess-fronted band's debut featured the single Then and the live favourite Sproston Green. Later editions included the indie club hit The Only One I Know. The Charlatans - Some Friendly album artwork. Picture: Press

Ride - Nowhere: released 15th October 1990 The Oxford shoegaze band's first outing included Vapour Trail and Dreams Burn Down. Ride - Nowhere album artwork. Picture: Press

The Farm – Spartacus: released 4th March 1991 The debut from Liverpool's answer to Madchester featured Groovy Train and Altogether Now. The Farm – Spartacus album artwork. Picture: Press

Massive Attack - Blue Lines: released 15th April 1991 The first outing by Bristol's trip hop pioneers included their massive hit Unfinished Sympathy featuring Shara Nelson on vocals. Massive Attack - Blue Lines album artwork. Picture: Press

Electronic – Electronic: released 28th May 1991 The debut from the supergroup featuring Bernard Sumner of New Order and Johnny Marr, formerly of The Smiths featured Get The Message and Getting Away With It. Electronic – Electronic album artwork. Picture: Press

St Etienne - Foxbase Alpha: released 16th September 1991 Bob Stanley, Pete Wiggs and Sarah Cracknell released their debut album, which included their classic cover of Neil Young's Only Love Can Break Your Heart (with Moria Lambert on vocals) and Nothing Can Stop Us. St Etienne - Foxbase Alpha album artwork. Picture: Press

Blur - Leisure: released 27th August 1991 The future Britpop titans' debut album was their bold take on the baggy scene, and included There's No Other Way, Bang and She's So High. Blur - Leisure album artwork. Picture: Press

Manic Street Preachers - Generation Terrorists: released 10th February 1992 The Manics' debut featured the classics Motorcycle Emptiness, You Love Us and Little Baby Nothing. Manic Street Preachers - Generation Terrorists album artwork. Picture: Press

PJ Harvey - Dry: released 30th March 1992 Polly Jean and her band released their debut album this year, featuring Sheela-Na-Gig and Dress. PJ Harvey - Dry album artwork. Picture: Press

Radiohead - Pablo Honey: released 22nd February 1993 It all started here: the debut album from the Oxford alt.rock gods was released, which featured the classic Creep and Anyone Can Play Guitar. Radiohead - Pablo Honey album artwork. Picture: Press

Suede - Suede: released 5th April 1993 Some of the first seeds of Britpop were sown here with the release of Brett Anderson and co's debut. It included The Drowners, Animal Nitrate, So Young and Metal Mickey. Suede - Suede album artwork. Picture: Press

Verve - A Storm In Heaven: released 21st June 1993 Verve (no "The" in those days, it was before the legal action from the jazz label of the same name) had a confident debut, which featured Slide Away and Blue. Verve - A Storm In Heaven album artwork. Picture: Press

Portishead - Dummy: released 22 August 1994 The Bristol trip hop collective released their debut album, which included Sour Times, and Glory Box. Portishead - Dummy album artwork. Picture: Press

Oasis - Definitely Maybe: released 29th August 1994 The Gallaghers released their classic debut album, which included Shakermaker, Live Forever, Supersonic, Rock And Roll Star and Cigarettes And Alcohol. Oasis - Definitely Maybe album artwork. Picture: Press

Elastica - Elastica: released 13th March 1995 Justine Frischmann and co's debut album included the fine track Connection, Line-Up and Stutter. Elastica - Elastica album artwork. Picture: Press

Supergrass - I Should Coco: released 15th May 1995 Another swaggering debut, this time from the trio of Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey and Mick Quinn, which featured the Britpop classics Alright, Caught By The Fuzz, Lenny and Mansize Rooster. Supergrass - I Should Coco album artwork. Picture: Press

Ash - 1977: release date 6th May 1996 The trio from Northern Ireland released their full length debut, named after the year in which two members were born and the Ash favourite Star Wars was released. Tracks included: Girl From Mars, Oh Yeah, Goldfinger and Kung Fu. Ash - 1977 album artwork. Picture: Press

Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic: release date 20th May 1996 The Welsh band's debut album featured photos of the infamous Howard Marks on the cover and tracks like God! Show Me Magic, If You Don't Want Me To Destroy You and Something 4 The Weekend. Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic album artwork. Picture: Press

Space - Spiders: release date 16th September 1996 The debut album from the Liverpool band included the hits Female Of The Species and Neighbourhood. Space - Spiders album artwork. Picture: Press

Mansun - Attack Of The Grey Lantern: released on 17th February 1997 Chester's finest released this concept album, which included Taxloss, Wide Open Space and Stripper Vicar. Mansun - Attack Of The Grey Lantern album artwork. Picture: Press

Stereophonics - Word Gets Around: released on 25th August 1997 One of the strongest debuts of the decade, the Welsh trio's first outing featured an impressive roster of hits: Local Boy In The Photograph, A Thousand Trees, More Life In A Tramp's Vest and the evergreen Traffic. Stereophonics - Word Gets Around album artwork. Picture: Press

Gomez - Bring It On: released 13th April 1998 Southport's finest released their debut, Mercury Music Prize-winning album which featured 78 Stone Wobble and Whippin' Piccadilly. Gomez - Bring It On album artwork. Picture: Press