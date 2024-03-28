The 25 best British debut albums of the 1990s
In the era when CD was king, the album became stronger than ever. Radio X looks at the best long players to come out of the eclectic 90s.
The Sundays - Reading, Writing And Arithmetic: released 15th January 1990
The fondly-remembered band released their debut album in the opening days of the 90s, which included Here's Where The Story Ends and the all-time favourite Can't Be Sure.
Inspiral Carpets - Life: released 23rd April 1990
Clint Boon and co's accomplished debut came after a series of well-received EPs and included the singles She Comes In The Fall and This Is How It Feels.
The Charlatans - Some Friendly: released 8th October 1990
The Tim Burgess-fronted band's debut featured the single Then and the live favourite Sproston Green. Later editions included the indie club hit The Only One I Know.
Ride - Nowhere: released 15th October 1990
The Oxford shoegaze band's first outing included Vapour Trail and Dreams Burn Down.
The Farm – Spartacus: released 4th March 1991
The debut from Liverpool's answer to Madchester featured Groovy Train and Altogether Now.
Massive Attack - Blue Lines: released 15th April 1991
The first outing by Bristol's trip hop pioneers included their massive hit Unfinished Sympathy featuring Shara Nelson on vocals.
Electronic – Electronic: released 28th May 1991
The debut from the supergroup featuring Bernard Sumner of New Order and Johnny Marr, formerly of The Smiths featured Get The Message and Getting Away With It.
St Etienne - Foxbase Alpha: released 16th September 1991
Bob Stanley, Pete Wiggs and Sarah Cracknell released their debut album, which included their classic cover of Neil Young's Only Love Can Break Your Heart (with Moria Lambert on vocals) and Nothing Can Stop Us.
Blur - Leisure: released 27th August 1991
The future Britpop titans' debut album was their bold take on the baggy scene, and included There's No Other Way, Bang and She's So High.
Manic Street Preachers - Generation Terrorists: released 10th February 1992
The Manics' debut featured the classics Motorcycle Emptiness, You Love Us and Little Baby Nothing.
PJ Harvey - Dry: released 30th March 1992
Polly Jean and her band released their debut album this year, featuring Sheela-Na-Gig and Dress.
Radiohead - Pablo Honey: released 22nd February 1993
It all started here: the debut album from the Oxford alt.rock gods was released, which featured the classic Creep and Anyone Can Play Guitar.
Suede - Suede: released 5th April 1993
Some of the first seeds of Britpop were sown here with the release of Brett Anderson and co's debut. It included The Drowners, Animal Nitrate, So Young and Metal Mickey.
Verve - A Storm In Heaven: released 21st June 1993
Verve (no "The" in those days, it was before the legal action from the jazz label of the same name) had a confident debut, which featured Slide Away and Blue.
Portishead - Dummy: released 22 August 1994
The Bristol trip hop collective released their debut album, which included Sour Times, and Glory Box.
Oasis - Definitely Maybe: released 29th August 1994
The Gallaghers released their classic debut album, which included Shakermaker, Live Forever, Supersonic, Rock And Roll Star and Cigarettes And Alcohol.
Elastica - Elastica: released 13th March 1995
Justine Frischmann and co's debut album included the fine track Connection, Line-Up and Stutter.
Supergrass - I Should Coco: released 15th May 1995
Another swaggering debut, this time from the trio of Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey and Mick Quinn, which featured the Britpop classics Alright, Caught By The Fuzz, Lenny and Mansize Rooster.
Ash - 1977: release date 6th May 1996
The trio from Northern Ireland released their full length debut, named after the year in which two members were born and the Ash favourite Star Wars was released. Tracks included: Girl From Mars, Oh Yeah, Goldfinger and Kung Fu.
Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic: release date 20th May 1996
The Welsh band's debut album featured photos of the infamous Howard Marks on the cover and tracks like God! Show Me Magic, If You Don't Want Me To Destroy You and Something 4 The Weekend.
Space - Spiders: release date 16th September 1996
The debut album from the Liverpool band included the hits Female Of The Species and Neighbourhood.
Mansun - Attack Of The Grey Lantern: released on 17th February 1997
Chester's finest released this concept album, which included Taxloss, Wide Open Space and Stripper Vicar.
Stereophonics - Word Gets Around: released on 25th August 1997
One of the strongest debuts of the decade, the Welsh trio's first outing featured an impressive roster of hits: Local Boy In The Photograph, A Thousand Trees, More Life In A Tramp's Vest and the evergreen Traffic.
Gomez - Bring It On: released 13th April 1998
Southport's finest released their debut, Mercury Music Prize-winning album which featured 78 Stone Wobble and Whippin' Piccadilly.
Muse - Showbiz: released 4th October 1999
The Teigmouth trio opened their career and closed the decade with this platter, that included the timeless tracks Sunburn, Muscle Museum, Cave, Unintended and Uno.