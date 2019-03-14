The Prodigy's singles collection re-enters UK album chart after Keith Flint's death

The Prodigy's greatest hits album Their Law: The Singles 1990-2005 is currently at number 13 on the UK albums chart, following the tragic death of their frontman.

Now, according to the Official Charts Company, Their Law: The Singles 1990-2005 is currently at number 13 on the UK album chart.

The singles album featured, which was released on 17 October 2005, includes the likes of Firestarter, Breathe, Out Of Space and Poison.

The compilation peaked at No.1 the first time around.

Meanwhile, a petition was launched for a Keith Flint statue to be placed in The Prodigy's hometown.

Thousands of fans have backed a campaign to get a statue of the late Prodigy frontman in Braintree, Essex - where the band were formed.

The 38degrees.org petition, which was created by Saphya Gower, begins: "Keith was important to not only the people of Braintree, but was well loved and respected world wide and a pivotal piece of the music industry. Braintree being The Prodigy’s home town we should remember him. It'll also reflect how important it is to talk about mental health and not to suffer alone."

It concludes: "The plan will be when it reaches a monumental amount of signatures to present it to the council and see what they maybe able to discuss/contribute. It’s early days yet obviously but hopefully the outcome will be the right one. My parents generation had the Beatles & The Rolling Stones. My generation had The Prodigy, Manchester has Oasis, Braintree has The Prodigy."



HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/