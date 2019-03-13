Petition launched for Keith Flint statue in The Prodigy’s hometown of Braintree

Thousands have signed an online petition to have a statue of The Prodigy's late frontman erected in the band's hometown of Braintree, Essex.

A petition has been launched with the aim of erecting a statue of Keith Flint after his tragic death.

Last week it was reported that the Firestarter singer was found dead, aged just 49 at his home in Dunmow, Essex on 4 March.

Now, thousands of fans have backed a campaign to get a statue of the late Prodigy frontman in Braintree, Essex - where the band were formed.

The 38degrees.org petition, which was created by Saphya Gower, begins: "Keith was important to not only the people of Braintree, but was well loved and respected world wide and a pivotal piece of the music industry. Braintree being The Prodigy’s home town we should remember him. It'll also reflect how important it is to talk about mental health and not to suffer alone."



READ MORE: Keith Flint cause of death revealed as inquest opens

It continues: "Keith Flint was an icon, a legend in the music industry. He has had such an effect on so many people over the years , his energy and passion while he's on stage or off stage was magical. He was such a lovely , genuine person too and we all feel deeply saddened by the news of his death. The Prodigy’s music and Keith's memory will always remain a big part of my life and to millions of others."

It concludes: "The plan will be when it reaches a monumental amount of signatures to present it to the council and see what they maybe able to discuss/contribute. It’s early days yet obviously but hopefully the outcome will be the right one. My parents generation had the Beatles & The Rolling Stones. My generation had The Prodigy, Manchester has Oasis, Braintree has The Prodigy."

At the time of writing this article, 3,618 people have signed the petition.

Watch Radio X's Johnny Vaughan pay tribute to Keith Flint:

Earlier this week, Keith Flint's "provisional medical cause of death" was confirmed.

According to PA, an inquest heard that the iconic frontman died as a result of hanging.

In a two-minute hearing in Chelmsford on Monday, Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe revealed that Flint's provisional medical cause of death is hanging, saying: "Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious."

Ms Chaffe said this remains under investigation while toxicology reports are awaited.

Senior coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray opened and adjourned the inquest until 23 July for a full hearing.

Watch Keith Flint talk about the importance of looking forward as a band:

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/