The Prodigy mark the third anniversary of Keith Flint's death

The Prodigy have marked three years since the passing of Keith Flint. Picture: Press/Carlos Alvarez Montero

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Howlett and Maxim have taken to social media to pay tribute to The Prodigy frontman, who tragically passed away on 4th Match 2019.

The Prodigy have marked the third anniversary of Keith Flint's death.



The founding member of the group tragically died on March 4th 2019, aged 49, and surviving bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim have paid tribute to the icon.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: “Its been three years … We miss u every single day brother, but we feel u always with and around us.

"Your Fire will never go out. Stay Punk brother. We live forever!"

Meanwhile, the remaining bandmembers are currently working on an album in the late frontman's honour.

Back in May last year, they gave fans a taste of what to expect in the form of a snippet of new beats, writing: "New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin #theprodigy #keepitraw #weliveforthebeats."

The Prodigy also released a remix of Breathe with RZA for the Fast and Furious 9 soundtrack.

The band's upcoming record will be The Prodigy's fifth album and the follow-up to 2018's No Tourists, which was the fourth and final LP to feature Flint before his death.



It is not yet known if the late artist will feature posthumously on any of The Prodigy's new material.



In a statement at the time of his passing, the band said: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

