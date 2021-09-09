Mural of The Prodigy's Keith Flint unveiled for World Suicide Prevention Day

Mural Unveiled Of The Prodigy's Keith Flint For World Suicide Prevention Day 2021. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images

The frontman has been remembered in a special piece of artwork in East London.

A new mural of Prodigy frontman Keith Flint has been unveiled in Dalston, East London to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday 10 September.

The work, which has been created by Manchester street artist Akse P19 in collaboration with the mental health music event Headstock, aims to raise awareness of the text support service Shout 85258. Flint was found dead at his home in Essex in March 2019, aged 49.

The mural is situated in Beechwood Road, Dalston. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Liam Howelett said of the mural: "Respect to everyone for coming together to make this happen for a cause so close to us. Akse has done Keef proud.”

Thanks to everyone who donated to the fundraiser. Street artist @Akse_P19 has finished the mural of Keef for World Suicide Prevention day on Friday. The mural is on Beechwood Road in Hackney, near to the old site of the 4 Aces in Dalston. #raisetheroof pic.twitter.com/7zrml3nQPn — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) September 8, 2021

The mural is located on Beechwood Road in Dalston - a place which figures prominently in The Prodigy's history as the band played their first ever gig nearby at the Four Aces, during a Club Labyrinth night.

Shout 85258 is a free, confidential, anonymous text support service. By texting the word ‘SHOUT’ to 85258 you will start a conversation with a trained Shout Volunteer, who will text you back and forth, sharing only what you feel comfortable with. You can text from wherever you are in the UK. For more information, see https://giveusashout.org/get-help/

Samaritans

Confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.

Phone: 116 123 (free 24-hour helpline)

(free 24-hour helpline) Website: www.samaritans.org

CALM