Pearl Jam bring Dark Matter tour to Co-Op Live Manchester: setlist

Pearl Jam perform on their 2024 Dark Matter tour. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns

By Jenny Mensah

Eddie Vedder and co played a date at the new Manchester venue as part of their Dark Matter world tour. Find out what was on the setlist.

Pearl Jam visited Manchester for an epic set at Co-op Live as part of their 2024 Dark Matter World Tour.

After performances from The Murder Capital and the former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, Eddie Vedder took to the stage for a 23-track, career-spanning set, which included the likes of Even Flow, Daughter, Dark Matter, Once, Black, Alive and many many more.

Find out what was on their setlist below.

Pearl Jam - Alive - Co-op Live Manchester, June 2024

Pearl Jam at Co-op Live Manchester on 25th June 2024:

Of the Girl

Present Tense

Why Go

All Night

Given to Fly

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Scared of Fear

React, Respond

Immortality

Even Flow

Wreckage

Daughter

Dark Matter

I Got Id

Once

Porch

Encore:

Inside Job

State of Love and Trust

Do the Evolution

Black

Alive

Fuckin' Up (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover) (tour debut)

Yellow Ledbetter

Pearl Jam continue the UK leg of their Dark Matter World Tour dates to the capital with a date at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 29th June.