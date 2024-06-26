Pearl Jam bring Dark Matter tour to Co-Op Live Manchester: setlist

26 June 2024, 03:13 | Updated: 26 June 2024, 03:19

Pearl Jam perform at Marlay Park on their 2024 Dark Matter tour
Pearl Jam perform on their 2024 Dark Matter tour. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns

By Jenny Mensah

Eddie Vedder and co played a date at the new Manchester venue as part of their Dark Matter world tour. Find out what was on the setlist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pearl Jam visited Manchester for an epic set at Co-op Live as part of their 2024 Dark Matter World Tour.

After performances from The Murder Capital and the former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, Eddie Vedder took to the stage for a 23-track, career-spanning set, which included the likes of Even Flow, Daughter, Dark Matter, Once, Black, Alive and many many more.

Find out what was on their setlist below.

Pearl Jam - Alive - Co-op Live Manchester, June 2024

Pearl Jam at Co-op Live Manchester on 25th June 2024:

  • Of the Girl
  • Present Tense
  • Why Go
  • All Night
  • Given to Fly
  • Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
  • Scared of Fear
  • React, Respond
  • Immortality
  • Even Flow
  • Wreckage
  • Daughter
  • Dark Matter
  • I Got Id
  • Once
  • Porch

Encore:

  • Inside Job
  • State of Love and Trust
  • Do the Evolution
  • Black
  • Alive
  • Fuckin' Up (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover) (tour debut)
  • Yellow Ledbetter

Pearl Jam continue the UK leg of their Dark Matter World Tour dates to the capital with a date at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 29th June.

Latest Music News

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Josh Freese at London Stadium

Foo Fighters shake off Taylor Swift drama with epic set at Cardiff's Principality Stadium

Foo Fighters

Julian Lennon with his father John and Beatle colleague Paul McCartney in 1967

Why Paul McCartney wrote Hey Jude for Julian Lennon

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock aka Seth Bizner in 2010

Crazy Town frontman Seth 'Shifty Shellshock' Binzer dies, aged 49

Pearl Jam 2024 press photo

Pearl Jam at Co-op Live Manchester: stage times, support, setlist, tickets & more