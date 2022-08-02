Ozzy Osbourne reacts to Black Sabbath's Paranoid being played during Commonwealth Games coverage

Ozzy Osbourne reacts to Black Sabbath being played during the Commonwealth Games coverage. Picture: 1. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia 2. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Black Sabbath legend wishes he was in his hometown of Birmingham during the sporting event.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ozzy Osbourne has responded to Black Sabbath's Paranoid being played during the coverage of the Commonwealth Games, which is taking place in his hometown this year.

The Prince of Darkness, who hails from Aston, Birmingham, was delighted to hear the band's 1970 classic played at the end of the games on Monday (1st August).

Captioning a clip of the TV coverage on Instagram, the 73 year old rocker wrote: "This was played at the end of today’s #CommonwealthGames. I really wish I could have been there with you all. Just amazing for Birmingham!"

READ MORE - Ozzy Osbourne regrets cheating on wife Sharon: "It was a reality check"

The band's legacy and importance to the city was also made clear at the start of the Commonwealth Games.

Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, 74, was joined by acclaimed saxophonist Soweto Kinch to perform the dream sequence, Hear my Voice - which is based on the title track from 2020 film Trial of the Chicago Seven - reimagined by local RnB vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambimi at the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium last week.

READ MORE - Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy Osbourne after "major" surgery

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne is currently recovering from a major operation, which his life Sharon was "going to determine the rest of his life."

Along with Parkinson’s and a bout of COVID-19, Ozzy has been dealing with the fallout from a brutal 2003 quad biking accident.

The Iron Man singer suffered neck injuries, which were later worsened by a 2019 fall that resulted in 15 screws being inserted into his back.

After undergoing the operation in June, the rocker revealed: “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably.

“I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne confirms pregnancy with Slipknot's Sid Wilson