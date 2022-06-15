Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy Osbourne after "major" surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is recovering well from surgery says wife Sharon Osbourne . Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Jenny Mensah

Sharon Osbourne has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their support of her husband and told them the Black Sabbath rocker is "on the road to recovery".

Sharon Osbourne has updated fans on her husband Ozzy Osbourne's health following his "major" surgery.

It was previously revealed that the Black Sabbath legend was set to undergo an operation, which would "determine the rest of his life" and now his wife has thanked fans for all their support and assured them the Prince of Darkness is recovering well.

Taking to Twitter, the music mogul and TV personality said: "Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery!

"Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery!

"Your love means the world to him".

Previously talking about the seriousness of the surgery on The Talk, Sharon said: "He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there. It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

Ozzy Osbourne has cheated death multiple times and has plenty of reasons to stick around, especially with his youngest daughter Kelly Osbourne expecting her first child.

The star took to Instagram back in May this year to share the happy news that she's due to have a child with the Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson.

Sharing photos of her scan, the star wrote: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Her brother Jack, who said alongside each other on The Osbournes, also appears to be expecting his first child with fiancée Aree Gearhart.

The TV personality is already dad to three daughters - Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 4 - who he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

