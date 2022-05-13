Kelly Osbourne confirms pregnancy with Slipknot's Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne confirms she's pregnant with her first child. Picture: 1. Instagram/KellyOsbourne 2. Instagram/KellyOsbourne 3. FOX via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne has revealed she's "over the moon" to be expecting her first child.

Kelly Osbourne has announced the news she is expecting her first baby.

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram to share the happy news that she's due to have a child with the Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson.

Sharing photos of her scan, the star wrote: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Her brother Jack, who said alongside each other on The Osbournes, also shared the photo on Instagram, writing: "And the tribe gets bigger! Congratulations @kellyosbourne".

According to People, Osbourne and Wilson have known each other for over two decades and met for the first time in 1999 when Slipknot toured with the Ozzfest.

However, the changing status of their relationship became apparent at the start of this year.

On Valentine's Day Osbourne shared a tweet of the pair kissing with the caption: "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

It's not the only milestone Kelly marked this year, taking to Instagram to reveal it had been two decades since The Osbournes aired.

She wrote: "It was 20 years ago today that #TheOsbournes first aired on @mtv f*** I’m old!!! 😂😂😂 where does the time go?"

