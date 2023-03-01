Ozzy Osbourne gives update on touring status & retirement claims

Ozzy Osbourne has talked about reports he has retired from touring. Picture: 1. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images 2. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Black Sabbath legend has clarified his stance on touring, revealing he would hit the road again if given the go ahead by doctors.

Ozzy Osbourne has discussed the chances of ever touring again.

The Paranoid rocker shared the sad news last month that he'd have to cancel his live dates and cease touring, leading to reports of his retirement, but now he's clarified his stance on the situation.

Speaking on SiriusXM, he explained: "I've been working my guts out to try and get back on my feet and I've come to the point where Sharon says to me, 'You know what? The truth of the matter is you can't keep booking tours and failing, cancelling.'

"So if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine. But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now, I don’t think I could pull them off."

He added: "If I get OK today... If the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour.’ It would take another six months to get it together, you know?

"The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records. But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get out there."

The Iron Man rocker also disparaged over the coverage of his announcement by the media, saying: "This f***ing press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs.’ I’m f***ing not dying."

The interview comes after Ozzy took to social media to announce the sad news that he'd no longer be able to embark on a string of dates.

Brummie legend shared on Instagram: "This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans.

"As you may all know, four years ago this month I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage."

He added: "I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held on to your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience I have now come to the realisation that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required".

The septuagenarian rocker concluded: "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.

"I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."

