Kelly Jones shares support to Ozzy Osbourne after he's forced to stop touring

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones and Ozzy Osbourne.

By Jenny Mensah

The Stereophonics frontman urged his fans to listen to the work of the Black Sabbath legend after he announced he would no longer be able to tour.

Kelly Jones has given his support to Ozzy Osbourne following the news he would no longer be able to embark on tour dates due to his ill health.

The Stereophonics frontman took to the band's official Instagram and shared a video in which he began: "

“Hello everyone, I just want to do a video today about the Ozzy Osbourne.

“I was reading the news and was gutted for the guy, because he can’t tour anymore and I’ve never met Ozzy, but no one sounds like Ozzy and no one’s as funny as Ozzy.

“My oldest brother Kevin gave me Black Sabbath’s first record when I was very young on vinyl and hearing that rain and those bells and that music for the first time and then sneaking into his bedroom with (Stereophonics bassist) Richard (Jones) and nicking his black Sabbath greatest hits tape and it chewed up in the ghetto blaster and we put the tape back in the case hoping he’d never noticed. You know, we were like 7 year’s old or something."

The Welsh rocker went on to urge his followers to listen to the work of Black Sabbath and the Prince of Darkness and sent his love and support to the rocker in what would be a difficult time.

He continued: "Black Sabbath are a huge influence on every band that I know and I’ve had a few surgeries myself that have put tours on hold. I think that’s why I know how frustrating it is to do that, but to stop completely it must be devastating for a guy who’s been doing that his whole life."

He added: “I urge you all to go listen to Black Sabbath today and Ozzy’s solo stuff. Especially his new record he made with Andrew Watt and the late Jeff Beck featuring on that.

“And I’m sending all my love to you Ozzy, even though I’ve never met you, but I think you are a legend mate and sending all our love from our band to yours.”

He concluded: “With all the love in the world and all the strength mate, I hope you find some solace doing something, because the tours been put on hold or cancelled until you can find a way of doing it in a comfortable way,” adding: “Hats off to you mate for doing everything that you’ve done for every band that I know.”

The 'Phonics frontman ended the video with a clip of his youngest son Marley “rocking out” to Black Sabbath, which he vowed to send.

He captioned the video: "Go listen to @blacksabbath and @ozzyosbourne TODAY!

Sending love to you Ozzy and @sharonosbourne - Kelly x".

Ozzy Osbourne revealed the sad news earlier last week that he would have to cancel his European and UK tour dates

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans.

"As you may all know, four years ago this month I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage."

He added: "I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held on to your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience I have now come to the realisation that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required".

He concluded: "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.

"I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."

