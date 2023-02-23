Ozzy Osbourne turns gamer in new PlayStation advert

Ozzy Osbourne stars in PlayStation ad. Picture: YouTube/PlayStation

By Jenny Mensah

The Black Sabbath legend and his wife Sharon have featured in an ad for PSVR 2 game, Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon have starred in a new PlayStation ad.

The Prince of Darkness has turned gamer for the promotional TV spot, which sees him don a PSVR 2 headset and battle Stormbird in Horizon Call of the Mountain.

The video sees Sharon preparing to pack for their return to England, while the Black Sabbath legend is too consumed by the game.

“I want to plug in my PlayStation VR2,” he tells Sharon in the advert, adding: “I’m very technical these days.”

The advert ends with the family home completely packed up and emptied except for Ozzy sitting on his armchair playing the PSVR 2 game on his TV.

Taking to Twitter to share the ad, the Paranoid singer, wrote: "Did this spot with the@PlayStation team. We had a lot of fun. Their new VR2 really is amazing"

Sharon added below: "I did a go too and it was MIND BLOWING!"

I did a go too and it was MIND BLOWING! 🤯 — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 20, 2023

It's not the first advert Ozzy has appeared in lately, recently featuring alongside Kiss rocker Paul Stanley, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Gary Clark Jr. in a Workday ad, which was shown during the Super Bowl this month.

Ozzy's light-hearted appearances come after he announced the sad news he would have to retire from touring.

Taking to Instagram, the Brummie legend wrote: "This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans.

"As you may all know, four years ago this month I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage."

He added: "I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held on to your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience I have now come to the realisation that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required".

The 74 year-old rocker concluded: "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.

"I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."

