Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson have welcomed a baby boy

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson are new parents. Picture: 1. FOX via Getty Images 2. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The news was revealed by Kelly's mother Sharon Osbourne on The Talk this week, although the pair are yet to release an official statement.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson have welcomed a baby boy.

The TV personality and the Slipknot turntablist announced the news they were expecting back in May 2022 and now it has ben confirmed that their first child has arrived safely.

When the subject of grandparents came up on topical news programme The Talk, Sharon Osbourne now confirmed she had five grandchildren in total.

Quizzed about the latest addition to the family and asked how Kelly and Sidney were doing, she said: "Just so great. So great. She won't let a picture go out of him."

She added: "And I'm so proud of her."

Kelly and Sid are yet to make an official announcement about the birth.

Watch Sharon Osbourne gush about the new bundle of joy in The Talk's clip below:

"When my son lets me, he doesn't let me do it too much because I spoil the kids too much and he has to deal with them when I drop them off!"@MrsSOsbourne opens up about life as a grandparent and says daughter Kelly and grandchild Sidney are doing "so great". pic.twitter.com/B50D246bto — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) January 3, 2023

READ MORE: Watch Ozzy Osbourne make a surprise appearance at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Though the pair have kept very quiet during Kelly's pregnancy, the Changes singer admitted her father Ozzy spilled the beans on the child's gender before she could.

As reported by People magazine back in October, speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the slip from the Prince of Darkness, she admitted: “And I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on'.

"But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy,” she said.

Kelly broke the news of her pregnancy last spring, telling her followers on Instagram: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne once spiked Sharon Osbourne's stew with "black hash"