Nothing But Thieves named Radio X Record Of The Year 2020 winners

Nothing But Thieves 2020. Picture: Matt Crossick/Radio X

The Southend rockers have triumphed in our poll to find your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week from 2020.

Radio X listeners have named Impossible by Nothing But Thieves as the Record Of The Year 2020.

The Southend band released the track in September of this year, as a preview of their third studio album, Moral Panic, which followed in October. It was by far and away the most popular song with Radio X listeners in our poll.

Frontman Conor Mason was given the news by Radio X's Dan Gasser and the singer replied: "We've listened to you guys throughout our career and you've played us non-stop so thank you for that!"

Speaking about the writing of Impossible, Mason recalled: "In a way we'd written a lot of thematically-dense stuff and I remember thinking it'd be great to have a simpler song with a big chorus, a melody that was easy to sing back."

Impossible was one of the songs played at Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard in November, which saw the group perform a live show at London's Clapham Grand. Despite the lack of an audience due to lockdown restrictions, it was one of our highlights of 2020.

Conor also outlined Nothing But Thieves plans for 2021: "Keep creative, keep writing and figure out what we want to do next!"

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard onstage at the Clapham Grand in November 2020. Picture: Matt Crossick/Radio X

To celebrate the great music that's been produced in the past 12 months, Radio X gave YOU the opportunity to vote for the best song of the year.

We put together a list of every Radio X Record Of The Week played on air between January and December and you chose your favourite. Thousands of you have voted in the past week, and we've put together a list of the Top 10 most voted-for tracks below.

So here is the Radio X Record Of The Year 2020!

Radio X wants you to choose the Record Of The Year 2020. Picture: Radio X