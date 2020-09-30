See Nothing But Thieves on their 2021 The Moral Panic Tour

Nothing But Thieves. Picture: Press

The Real Love Song rockers will be embarking on dates in October 2021. Find out how to get your hands on tickets.

Nothing But Thieves are set to embark on a UK tour in 2021.

Conor Mason and co will support their Moral Panic album with dates across October, visiting everywhere from The O2 London to Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse.

If you want to see the band perform the likes of Real Love Song from the new album and more from their back catalogue, don't miss your chance to buy tickets.

Nothing But Thieves The Moral Panic Tour dates 2021. Picture: Press

See Nothing But Thieves 2021 dates:

Sat 2 October - Ulster Hall, Belfast

Wed 6 October - Plymouth Pavilions

Thu 7 October - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Fri 8 October - London The O2

Sun 10 October - Birmingham O2 Academy

Mon 11 October - Glasgow Barrowland

Thu 14 October - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Sat 16 October - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena