See Nothing But Thieves on their 2021 The Moral Panic Tour
30 September 2020, 09:00
The Real Love Song rockers will be embarking on dates in October 2021. Find out how to get your hands on tickets.
Nothing But Thieves are set to embark on a UK tour in 2021.
Conor Mason and co will support their Moral Panic album with dates across October, visiting everywhere from The O2 London to Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse.
If you want to see the band perform the likes of Real Love Song from the new album and more from their back catalogue, don't miss your chance to buy tickets.
Tickets are on sale now
See Nothing But Thieves 2021 dates:
Sat 2 October - Ulster Hall, Belfast
Wed 6 October - Plymouth Pavilions
Thu 7 October - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Fri 8 October - London The O2
Sun 10 October - Birmingham O2 Academy
Mon 11 October - Glasgow Barrowland
Thu 14 October - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
Sat 16 October - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena