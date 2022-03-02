The NME Awards 2022: Winners, nominees, performers, hosts and more
2 March 2022, 11:19 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 12:35
The NME Awards are back for 2022 with what promises to be the "wildest night in music". Find out who's set to perform and who's up for a gong.
The Bandlab NME Awards 2022 takes place tonight (Wednesday 2nd March).
Billed "the wildest night in music," the awards ceremony returns to London's O2 Academy Brixton with a host of appearances from all across the music world.
Find out who's up for an award, who's been given a middle finger statuette already, and who will be performing at tonight's ceremony below.
Who's won a 2022 NME Award so far?
INNOVATION AWARD
Halsey
SONGWRITER AWARD
Jack Antonoff
MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR
Liam Gallagher's NHS gig
GODLIKE GENIUS
FKA Twigs
ICON AWARD
Neneh Cherry
HERO OF THE YEAR
Tomorrow X Together
VILLAIN OF THE YEAR
Jacob Rees Mogg
What are the 2022 NME Awards nominations?
BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD
Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’
Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’
Halsey – ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’
Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Banisters’
Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Self Esteem – ‘Prioritise Pleasure’
Subsonic Eye – ‘Nature Of Things’
Tyler, The Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’
Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’
BEST ALBUM BY A UK ARTIST
Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’
Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Self Esteem – ‘Prioritise Pleasure’
Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’
BEST SONG IN THE WORLD
BTS – ‘Butter’
Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’
CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’
Lorde – ‘Solar Power’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’
PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Warren Hue – ‘Omomo Punk’
Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’
BEST SONG BY A UK ARTIST
Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’
CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’
PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’
BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY GROLSCH
Bleachers
Bring Me The Horizon
IDLES
Little Simz
Megan Thee Stallion
Rina Sawayama
Self Esteem
Tomorrow x Together
Wizkid
Yungblud
BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD
All Points East
Austin City Limits
Fuji Rock
Exit Festival
Green Man
Life Is Beautiful
Reading & Leeds
Riot Fest
TRNSMT
Wireless
BEST FESTIVAL IN THE UK: SUPPORTED BY WHITE CLAW
All Points East
Green Man
Reading & Leeds
TRNSMT
Wireless
BEST SMALL FESTIVAL
End Of The Road
Live At Leeds
Lost Village
Mighty Hoopla
Wide Awake
BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER
Billie Eilish
Liam Gallagher
Megan Thee Stallion
Wolf Alice
Tyler, The Creator
BEST BAND IN THE WORLD
Amyl & The Sniffers
Ben&Ben
Bring Me The Horizon
CHVRCHES
Fontaines DC
Glass Animals
HAIM
Måneskin
Nova Twins
Wolf Alice
BEST BAND FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS
Bring Me The Horizon
CHVRCHES
Glass Animals
Nova Twins
Wolf Alice
BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD
Arlo Parks
Billie Eilish
Burna Boy
Dave
Little Simz
Pyra
Rina Sawayama
Sam Fender
Tkay Maidza
The Weeknd
BEST SOLO ACT FROM THE UK
Arlo Parks
Dave
Little Simz
Rina Sawayama
Sam Fender
BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
BERWYN
Bree Runway
Inhaler
King Stingray
Olivia Rodrigo
Shye
Tems
Wet Leg
Yard Act
BEST NEW ACT FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY MUSIC VENUE TRUST
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
BERWYN
Bree Runway
Wet Leg
Yard Act
BEST MIXTAPE
Berwyn – ‘Tape 2/Fomalhaut’
Central Cee – ‘Wild West’
FKA twigs – ‘Caprisongs’
Holly Humberstone – ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’
PinkPantheress – ‘To hell with it’
BEST COLLABORATION
Baby Keem x Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
Coldplay x BTS – ‘My Universe’
FKA Twigs x The Weeknd – ‘Tears In The Club’
Griff x Sigrid – ‘Head On Fire’
Rina Sawayama x Elton John – ‘Chosen Family’
BEST PRODUCER: SUPPORTED BY BANDLAB
Arca
Fred again..
India Jordan
Nia Archives
Travis Barker
BEST FILM
Last Night In Soho
Licorice Pizza
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Harder They Fall
BEST TV SERIES: SUPPORTED BY 19CRIMES
It’s A Sin
Feel Good
Sex Education
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
BEST FILM ACTOR
Alana Haim
Benedict Cumberbatch
Jonathan Majors
Riz Ahmed
Thomasin McKenzie
BEST TV ACTOR
Aisling Bea
Mae Martin
Ncuti Gatwa
Olly Alexander
Zendaya
BEST REISSUE
Nirvana – ‘Nevermind’
OutKast – ‘ATLiens’
Radiohead – ‘Kid Amnesiae’
Taylor Swift – ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’
The Beatles – ‘Let It Be’
BEST MUSIC FILM
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Summer Of Soul
The Sparks Brothers
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Foals – ‘Wake Me Up’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well – The Short Film’
Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’
BEST MUSIC BOOK
Bobby Gillespie – Tenement Kid
Dave Grohl – The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music
Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) – Crying In H Mart
Paul McCartney – The Lyrics
Questlove – Music Is History
BEST PODCAST
Disgraceland
Grounded With Louis Theroux
Songs To Live By
Table Manners
Wheel Of Misfortune
GAME OF THE YEAR
Deathloop
Halo Infinite
Hitman 3
Metroid Dread
Unpacking
INDIE GAME OF THE YEAR
Cruelty Squad
Overboard!
The Artful Escape
The Forgotten City
Unpacking
BEST GAME DEVELOPMENT STUDIO
Arkane Studios
Black Matter
Double Fine
IO Interactive
Xbox Game Studios
BEST ONGOING GAME
Apex Legends
Escape From Tarkov
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
BEST AUDIO IN A VIDEO GAME
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Guardians of the Galaxy
The Artful Escape
Psychonauts 2
Who is hosting the 2022 NME Awards?
The Bandlab NME Awards will be co-hosted by grime star and radio host Lady Leshurr and comedian, actor and writer Daisy May Cooper.
Who’s performing at the 2022 NME Awards?
Expect performances from Sam Fender, Griff, Rina Sawayama, BERWYN, Chvrches featuring The Cure legend Robert Smith. The night will be closed out with a mult-song set by Bring Me The Horizon.
How can you watch the 2022 NME Awards?
You can catch all the action on NME and Bandlab's official social channels. You can also keep your eyes peeled on Radio X for more behind the scenes mayhem.
