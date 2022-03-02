The NME Awards 2022: Winners, nominees, performers, hosts and more

Sam Fender, FKA Twigs, Liam Gallagher and Wolf Alice are all honoured or up for an NME Award tonight. Picture: 1. Jon Mo Photography 2. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images 3. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty4. Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The NME Awards are back for 2022 with what promises to be the "wildest night in music". Find out who's set to perform and who's up for a gong.

The Bandlab NME Awards 2022 takes place tonight (Wednesday 2nd March).

Billed "the wildest night in music," the awards ceremony returns to London's O2 Academy Brixton with a host of appearances from all across the music world.

Find out who's up for an award, who's been given a middle finger statuette already, and who will be performing at tonight's ceremony below.

Liam Gallagher's NHS gig has already taken the prize for Music Moment Of The Year. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

Who's won a 2022 NME Award so far?

INNOVATION AWARD

Halsey

SONGWRITER AWARD

Jack Antonoff

MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR

Liam Gallagher's NHS gig

GODLIKE GENIUS

FKA Twigs

ICON AWARD

Neneh Cherry

HERO OF THE YEAR

Tomorrow X Together

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR

Jacob Rees Mogg

What are the 2022 NME Awards nominations?

BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’

Halsey – ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Banisters’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Self Esteem – ‘Prioritise Pleasure’

Subsonic Eye – ‘Nature Of Things’

Tyler, The Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’

BEST ALBUM BY A UK ARTIST

Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Self Esteem – ‘Prioritise Pleasure’

Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’

BEST SONG IN THE WORLD

BTS – ‘Butter’

Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’

CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’

Lorde – ‘Solar Power’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’

PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Warren Hue – ‘Omomo Punk’

Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

BEST SONG BY A UK ARTIST

Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’

CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’

PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY GROLSCH

Bleachers

Bring Me The Horizon

IDLES

Little Simz

Megan Thee Stallion

Rina Sawayama

Self Esteem

Tomorrow x Together

Wizkid

Yungblud

BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD

All Points East

Austin City Limits

Fuji Rock

Exit Festival

Green Man

Life Is Beautiful

Reading & Leeds

Riot Fest

TRNSMT

Wireless

BEST FESTIVAL IN THE UK: SUPPORTED BY WHITE CLAW

All Points East

Green Man

Reading & Leeds

TRNSMT

Wireless

BEST SMALL FESTIVAL

End Of The Road

Live At Leeds

Lost Village

Mighty Hoopla

Wide Awake

BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER

Billie Eilish

Liam Gallagher

Megan Thee Stallion

Wolf Alice

Tyler, The Creator

BEST BAND IN THE WORLD

Amyl & The Sniffers

Ben&Ben

Bring Me The Horizon

CHVRCHES

Fontaines DC

Glass Animals

HAIM

Måneskin

Nova Twins

Wolf Alice

BEST BAND FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS

Bring Me The Horizon

CHVRCHES

Glass Animals

Nova Twins

Wolf Alice

BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD

Arlo Parks

Billie Eilish

Burna Boy

Dave

Little Simz

Pyra

Rina Sawayama

Sam Fender

Tkay Maidza

The Weeknd

BEST SOLO ACT FROM THE UK

Arlo Parks

Dave

Little Simz

Rina Sawayama

Sam Fender

BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

BERWYN

Bree Runway

Inhaler

King Stingray

Olivia Rodrigo

Shye

Tems

Wet Leg

Yard Act

BEST NEW ACT FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY MUSIC VENUE TRUST

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

BERWYN

Bree Runway

Wet Leg

Yard Act

BEST MIXTAPE

Berwyn – ‘Tape 2/Fomalhaut’

Central Cee – ‘Wild West’

FKA twigs – ‘Caprisongs’

Holly Humberstone – ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’

PinkPantheress – ‘To hell with it’

BEST COLLABORATION

Baby Keem x Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Coldplay x BTS – ‘My Universe’

FKA Twigs x The Weeknd – ‘Tears In The Club’

Griff x Sigrid – ‘Head On Fire’

Rina Sawayama x Elton John – ‘Chosen Family’

BEST PRODUCER: SUPPORTED BY BANDLAB

Arca

Fred again..

India Jordan

Nia Archives

Travis Barker

BEST FILM

Last Night In Soho

Licorice Pizza

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Harder They Fall

BEST TV SERIES: SUPPORTED BY 19CRIMES

It’s A Sin

Feel Good

Sex Education

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

BEST FILM ACTOR

Alana Haim

Benedict Cumberbatch

Jonathan Majors

Riz Ahmed

Thomasin McKenzie

BEST TV ACTOR

Aisling Bea

Mae Martin

Ncuti Gatwa

Olly Alexander

Zendaya

BEST REISSUE

Nirvana – ‘Nevermind’

OutKast – ‘ATLiens’

Radiohead – ‘Kid Amnesiae’

Taylor Swift – ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

The Beatles – ‘Let It Be’

BEST MUSIC FILM

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Summer Of Soul

The Sparks Brothers

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Foals – ‘Wake Me Up’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well – The Short Film’

Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

BEST MUSIC BOOK

Bobby Gillespie – Tenement Kid

Dave Grohl – The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) – Crying In H Mart

Paul McCartney – The Lyrics

Questlove – Music Is History

BEST PODCAST

Disgraceland

Grounded With Louis Theroux

Songs To Live By

Table Manners

Wheel Of Misfortune

GAME OF THE YEAR

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Hitman 3

Metroid Dread

Unpacking

INDIE GAME OF THE YEAR

Cruelty Squad

Overboard!

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Unpacking

BEST GAME DEVELOPMENT STUDIO

Arkane Studios

Black Matter

Double Fine

IO Interactive

Xbox Game Studios

BEST ONGOING GAME

Apex Legends

Escape From Tarkov

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

BEST AUDIO IN A VIDEO GAME

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Psychonauts 2

Who is hosting the 2022 NME Awards?

The Bandlab NME Awards will be co-hosted by grime star and radio host Lady Leshurr and comedian, actor and writer Daisy May Cooper.

Griff is among the performers at The 2022 NME Awards. Picture: Press/Jordan Rossi

Who’s performing at the 2022 NME Awards?

Expect performances from Sam Fender, Griff, Rina Sawayama, BERWYN, Chvrches featuring The Cure legend Robert Smith. The night will be closed out with a mult-song set by Bring Me The Horizon.

How can you watch the 2022 NME Awards?

You can catch all the action on NME and Bandlab's official social channels. You can also keep your eyes peeled on Radio X for more behind the scenes mayhem.

