The NME Awards 2022 winners: See the full list here

NME Awards 2022: Sam Fender at O2 Academy Brixton on March 02, 2022. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The NME Awards took place on Wednesday 2nd March 2022 with appearances by Sam Fender, CHVRCHES and Robert Smith and more. See the full list of winners here…

The NME Awards returned on Wednesday 3rd March with a star-studded show at the O2 Academy Brixton. There were performances from Sam Fender, Robert Smith of The Cure and CHVRCHES and more. Here are the winners:

INNOVATION AWARD

Halsey

SONGWRITER AWARD

Jack Antonoff

MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR

Liam Gallagher’s Free Concert For NHS Workers

GODLIKE GENIUS

FKA Twigs

ICON AWARD

Neneh Cherry

Hero Of The Year

Tomorrow X Together

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR

Jacob Rees-Mogg

NME Radar Award

Griff

Tom Coll, Yannis Philippakis and Carlos O'Connell attend The NME Awards 2022 at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 2, 2022. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

BEST ALBUM BY A UK ARTIST

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

BEST SONG IN THE WORLD

Lorde – Solar Power

BEST SONG BY A UK ARTIST

CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – How Not To Drown

BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY GROLSCH

Rina Sawayama

BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD

Life Is Beautiful

BEST FESTIVAL IN THE UK: SUPPORTED BY WHITE CLAW

Reading & Leeds

BEST SMALL FESTIVAL

Wide Awake

BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER

Wolf Alice

Robert Smith performs with CHVRCHES at The NME Awards 2022 at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 2, 2022. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images

BEST BAND IN THE WORLD

Fontaines D.C.

BEST BAND FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS

Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon arrive at The NME Awards 2022 at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 2, 2022. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images

BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD

Burna Boy

BEST SOLO ACT FROM THE UK

Little Simz

BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER

Olivia Rodrigo

BEST NEW ACT FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY MUSIC VENUE TRUST

BERWYN

BEST MIXTAPE

Holly Humberstone – The Walls Are Way Too Thin

BEST COLLABORATION

Griff x Sigrid – Head On Fire

Sam Fender attends The NME Awards 2022. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images

BEST PRODUCER: SUPPORTED BY BANDLAB

Nia Archives

BEST FILM

Last Night In Soho

BEST TV SERIES: SUPPORTED BY 19CRIMES

Feel Good

BEST FILM ACTOR

Alana Haim

BEST TV ACTOR

Aisling Bea

BEST REISSUE

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)

BEST MUSIC FILM

The Sparks Brothers

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Foals – Wake Me Up

BEST MUSIC BOOK

Bobby Gillespie – Tenement Kid

BEST PODCAST

Table Manners

GAME OF THE YEAR

Metroid Dread

INDIE GAME OF THE YEAR

Unpacking

BEST GAME DEVELOPMENT STUDIO

Double Fine

BEST ONGOING GAME

Final Fantasy XIV

BEST AUDIO IN A VIDEO GAME

Forza Horizon 5

