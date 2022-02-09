Watch Liam Gallagher perform Everything's Electric at the BRIT Awards 2022

See the former Oasis frontman give his new single its first live airing onstage at The 02 Arena.

Liam Gallagher performed his new single, Everything's Electric at last night's BRIT Awards.

It was the first time the former Oasis frontman had given a live performance of the track, which is the first cut to be taken from his forthcoming solo album C'Mon You Know.

Gallagher was pictured arriving at The 02 Arena in Greenwich via helicopter, before taking to the stage for a storming performance of the new song.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show last week, the singer claimed: "The BRIT Awards needs a bit of me".

He went on: "There are people out there that like this kind of music, I think it gets kind of swamped with a certain genre of music. I think they need to chill out and bring other people in. So I'll be there... representing."

Watch his performance below:

Gallagher joined the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender, Little Simz, Anne-Marie and KSI, Dave and Holly Humberstone to perform at the star-studded award ceremony, which took place at The O2, London on Tuesday 8th February.

Adele won big on the night, taking home three gongs in total. Elsewhere Sam Fender won the Best Alternative/Rock Act and Wolf Alice took home the award for Best Group.

See the full list of winners at the BRITs 2022 here.

Last week saw Gallagher tease that his Everything's Electric single "kicks the doors open to what's next" but that much of his forthcoming album is "peculiar".

"Some of it's odd, man," he told Moyles. "80% of the record is a bit peculiar. But still good. And 20% of it is kind of classic, like Everything's Electric."

However, Liam assured fans: "I still sound normal, and mega and all that, but if you're gonna do something a bit different, do it in these times because if people don't like it, blame it on COVID. And then we'll go back to the normal stuff."

C'Mon You Know is released on 27th May 2022 and is available to pre-order now via www.liamgallagher.com.

