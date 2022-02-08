BRIT Awards 2022 winners: See the full list here
8 February 2022, 22:26 | Updated: 8 February 2022, 22:34
The BRIT Awards 2022 took place on Tuesday 8th February at The O2, London. Find out who took home an award on the night here.
Adele won three awards tonight: Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year for Easy On Me and the much-coveted Album Of The Year for her latest release 30.
Sam Fender took home the Best Rock and Alternative prize, while Wolf Alice beat off competition from Coldplay and Little Mix to win Best Group.
There was a whole host of live performances from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Adele, Holly Humberstone and Sam Fender, who played his moving 2021 track Seventeen Going Under.
three years after winning Critics' Choice and @samfendermusic is dominating the BRITs stage like that 😭
Collaborations included Ed Sheeran and British rockers Bring Me The Horizon, plus Anne-Marie and KSI with Digital Farm Animals.
See the full list of winners at the BRIT Awards 2022 below.
everything really is electric for @liamgallagher's BRITs performance ⚡️
What are the 2022 BRIT Awards winners?
Song Of The Year With Mastercard supported by Capital FM
Winner: Easy On Me by Adele
- Latest Trends by A1 & J1
- Don't Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals
- Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta
- Obsessed With You by Central Cee
- Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy
- Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
- Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa
- Heat Waves by Glass Animals
- Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta
- Holiday by KSI
- Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted
- Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa
- Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions
- Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan
Best Pop and R&B artist
Winner: Dua Lipa
- Adele
- Ed Sheeran
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
Best Rock and Alternative artist
Winner: Sam Fender
- Coldplay
- Glass Animals
- Tom Grennan
- Wolf Alice
Best Dance artist
Winner: Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred Again
- Joel Corry
- Raye
Best Group
Winner: Wolf Alice
- Coldplay
- D-Block Europe
- Little Mix
- London Grammar
Best International Artist
Winner: Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
this is SO deserving, @billieeilish! #BRITs
Brits Critics' Choice Award: Holly Humberstone
Best New Artist
Winner: Little Simz
- Central Cee
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
- Self Esteem
Best Hip Hop, Grime and Rap artist
Winner: Dave
- AJ Tracey
- Central Cee
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
International Song Of The Year
Winner: Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
- Your Love (9PM) by BTS/Topic/A7S
- Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
- Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) by Ckay
- Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. Sza
- Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby
- Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix
- Black Magic by Jonasu
- Stay by Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
- Calling My Phone by Lil Tjay & 6lack
- I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin
- Rapstar by Polo G
- The Business by Tiesto
- Save Your Tears by The Weeknd
Best International Group
Winner: Silk Sonic: Bruno Mars/Anderson.Paak
- ABBA
- BTS
- Maneskin
- The War On Drugs
congrats @silksonic on your International Group of the Year win! #BRITs
Artist Of The Year
Winner: Adele
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran
- Little Simz
- Sam Fender
Songwriter Of The Year: Ed Sheeran
Mastercard Album Of The Year
Winner: 30 by Adele
- We're All Alone In This Together by Dave
- = by Ed Sheeran
- Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz
- Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender