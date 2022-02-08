BRIT Awards 2022 winners: See the full list here

Adele, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender at the 2022 BRIT Awards. Picture: JMEnternational/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited

The BRIT Awards 2022 took place on Tuesday 8th February at The O2, London. Find out who took home an award on the night here.

Adele won three awards tonight: Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year for Easy On Me and the much-coveted Album Of The Year for her latest release 30.

Sam Fender took home the Best Rock and Alternative prize, while Wolf Alice beat off competition from Coldplay and Little Mix to win Best Group.

There was a whole host of live performances from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Adele, Holly Humberstone and Sam Fender, who played his moving 2021 track Seventeen Going Under.

three years after winning Critics' Choice and @samfendermusic is dominating the BRITs stage like that 😭



Watch The #BRITs now: https://t.co/mfPHRo2VY3 pic.twitter.com/nTPtLaKNrf — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

Collaborations included Ed Sheeran and British rockers Bring Me The Horizon, plus Anne-Marie and KSI with Digital Farm Animals.

See the full list of winners at the BRIT Awards 2022 below.

What are the 2022 BRIT Awards winners?

Song Of The Year With Mastercard supported by Capital FM

Winner: Easy On Me by Adele

Latest Trends by A1 & J1

Don't Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals

Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta

Obsessed With You by Central Cee

Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy

Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa

Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta

Holiday by KSI

Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted

Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa

Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions

Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan

Adele celebrates after receiving the song of the year award during the BRIT Awards 2022. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Best Pop and R&B artist

Winner: Dua Lipa

Adele

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best Rock and Alternative artist

Winner: Sam Fender

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Dance artist

Winner: Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Becky Hill poses on the red carpet upon her arrival for the BRIT Awards 2022. Picture: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

Best Group

Winner: Wolf Alice

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Best International Artist

Winner: Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Brits Critics' Choice Award: Holly Humberstone

Best New Artist

Winner: Little Simz

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Self Esteem

Little Simz accepts the Best New Artist award alongside her mother during The BRIT Awards 2022. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited)

Best Hip Hop, Grime and Rap artist

Winner: Dave

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Ghetts

Little Simz

International Song Of The Year

Winner: Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Your Love (9PM) by BTS/Topic/A7S

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) by Ckay

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. Sza

Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby

Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix

Black Magic by Jonasu

Stay by Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Calling My Phone by Lil Tjay & 6lack

I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin

Rapstar by Polo G

The Business by Tiesto

Save Your Tears by The Weeknd

Best International Group

Winner: Silk Sonic: Bruno Mars/Anderson.Paak

ABBA

BTS

Maneskin

The War On Drugs

Artist Of The Year

Winner: Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Songwriter Of The Year: Ed Sheeran

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Winner: 30 by Adele