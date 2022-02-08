BRIT Awards 2022 winners: See the full list here

8 February 2022, 22:26 | Updated: 8 February 2022, 22:34

Adele, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender at the 2022 BRIT Awards
Adele, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender at the 2022 BRIT Awards. Picture: JMEnternational/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited

The BRIT Awards 2022 took place on Tuesday 8th February at The O2, London. Find out who took home an award on the night here.

Adele won three awards tonight: Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year for Easy On Me and the much-coveted Album Of The Year for her latest release 30.

Sam Fender took home the Best Rock and Alternative prize, while Wolf Alice beat off competition from Coldplay and Little Mix to win Best Group.

There was a whole host of live performances from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Adele, Holly Humberstone and Sam Fender, who played his moving 2021 track Seventeen Going Under.

Collaborations included Ed Sheeran and British rockers Bring Me The Horizon, plus Anne-Marie and KSI with Digital Farm Animals.

See the full list of winners at the BRIT Awards 2022 below.

What are the 2022 BRIT Awards winners?

Song Of The Year With Mastercard supported by Capital FM

Winner: Easy On Me by Adele

  • Latest Trends by A1 & J1
  • Don't Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals
  • Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta
  • Obsessed With You by Central Cee
  • Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy
  • Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
  • Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa
  • Heat Waves by Glass Animals
  • Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta
  • Holiday by KSI
  • Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted
  • Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa
  • Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions
  • Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan
Adele celebrates after receiving the song of the year award during the BRIT Awards 2022
Adele celebrates after receiving the song of the year award during the BRIT Awards 2022. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Best Pop and R&B artist

Winner: Dua Lipa

  • Adele
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes

Best Rock and Alternative artist

Winner: Sam Fender

  • Coldplay
  • Glass Animals
  • Tom Grennan
  • Wolf Alice

Best Dance artist

Winner: Becky Hill

  • Calvin Harris
  • Fred Again
  • Joel Corry
  • Raye
Becky Hill poses on the red carpet upon her arrival for the BRIT Awards 2022
Becky Hill poses on the red carpet upon her arrival for the BRIT Awards 2022. Picture: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

Best Group

Winner: Wolf Alice

  • Coldplay
  • D-Block Europe
  • Little Mix
  • London Grammar

Best International Artist

Winner: Billie Eilish

  • Doja Cat
  • Lil Nas X
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

Brits Critics' Choice Award: Holly Humberstone

Best New Artist

Winner: Little Simz

  • Central Cee
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes
  • Self Esteem
Little Simz accepts the Best New Artist award alongside her mother during The BRIT Awards 2022
Little Simz accepts the Best New Artist award alongside her mother during The BRIT Awards 2022. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited)

Best Hip Hop, Grime and Rap artist

Winner: Dave

  • AJ Tracey
  • Central Cee
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz

International Song Of The Year

Winner: Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

  • Your Love (9PM) by BTS/Topic/A7S
  • Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
  • Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) by Ckay
  • Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. Sza
  • Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby
  • Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix
  • Black Magic by Jonasu
  • Stay by Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
  • Calling My Phone by Lil Tjay & 6lack
  • I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin
  • Rapstar by Polo G
  • The Business by Tiesto
  • Save Your Tears by The Weeknd

Best International Group

Winner: Silk Sonic: Bruno Mars/Anderson.Paak

  • ABBA
  • BTS
  • Maneskin
  • The War On Drugs

Artist Of The Year

Winner: Adele

  • Dave
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Little Simz
  • Sam Fender
Adele performs at The BRIT Awards 2022
Adele performs at The BRIT Awards 2022. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Songwriter Of The Year: Ed Sheeran

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Winner: 30 by Adele

  • We're All Alone In This Together by Dave
  • = by Ed Sheeran
  • Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz
  • Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender

