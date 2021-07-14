Reclaiming Amy: Release date, trailer and everything we know so far

By Jenny Mensah

The BBC's upcoming programme, Reclaiming Amy, will see the singer-songwriter's mother Janis give her perspective of her daughter's life.

This year will mark 10 years since the tragic death of Amy Winehouse.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a new BBC documentary will celebrate her life and now we have its title, release date and trailer.

The new film, entitled Reclaiming Amy, will see the GRAMMY-Award winning artist's mother and closest friends and family remember her life in her own words.

Find out more about the documentary including when it's released, what it will focus on and how you can watch it.

What is the new Amy Winehouse documentary called?

The BBC's new Amy Winehouse documentary is entitled Reclaiming Amy.

When will the new Amy Winehouse documentary be released?

Reclaiming Amy will be released on the tenth anniversary of Amy Winehouse's death; 23 July 2021 at 9pm on BBC Two.

How can you watch it?

You can watch Reclaiming Amy on BBC Two from Friday 23 July at 9pm and it will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

What will the documentary explore?

Reclaiming Amy will be narrated by Winehouse's mother Janis Winehouse-Collins and will include the singer-songwriter's father, Mitch, as a guest interviewee.

The BBC Two description reads: "Marking the ten year anniversary of the death of Amy Winehouse, her closest family and friends, including mum Janis and dad Mitch, reveal the truth about the British music icon."

A previous press release explained that Winehouse's mother wants to be able to tell Amy's story in her own words before her Multiple Sclerosis progresses.

It read: "Janis lives with Multiple Sclerosis, a condition which threatens to strip her of her memories of Amy, and is a large part of her motivation to make this timely and personal documentary."

Janis said of the documentary: “I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy."

