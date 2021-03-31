New Amy Winehouse documentary set to mark 10 years since her death

A new Amy Winehouse documentary is set to mark 10 years since her passing. Picture: Getty

By Radio X

Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On will look back at the career of the iconic singer-songwriter, who tragically died on 23 July 2011.

A new Amy Winehouse documentary is set to air to mark 10 years since the singer's passing.

The BBC documentary, entitled Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On will look at the life and career of the singer, who died on July 23 2011, aged just 27.

Amy Winehouse's mother, Janis Winehouse, will also give her perspective of her daughter's life before her Multiple Sclerosis progresses.

A press release states: “Janis lives with Multiple Sclerosis, a condition which threatens to strip her of her memories of Amy, and is a large part of her motivation to make this timely and personal documentary."

Janis said: “I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy."

READ MORE: The story of Amy Winehouse's Back To Black

Commissioning editors Max Gogarty and Rachel Davies added: "Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On promises to be a celebratory and intimate portrayal of one of the brightest musical talents the UK has ever seen.

“Whilst being a celebration of her musical genius and featuring rare and unheard performances, it will also offer a reinterpretation of the prevailing narrative around her rise and fall, told by those closest to her.”

The BBC doc comes six years after the Academy Award-winning film Amy, which the singer's father, Mitch Winehouse, claimed presented him and his daughter in a "misleading" light.

After the Asif Kapadia-directed film received the award, Mitch wrote on Twitter: "Always proud of my baby. Amy will not get an oscar though. Just Asif Kapadia. That is what this is all about ... Asif. He's fooled everybody.

"I am not changing my stance just because film won Oscar. It's a negative, spiteful and misleading portrayal of Amy. We will fix this."

READ MORE: Lana Del Rey considered quitting music when Amy Winehouse died