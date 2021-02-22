Lana Del Rey considered quitting music when Amy Winehouse died

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter has recalled finding out the tragic news about Amy Winehouse on the same day she had her first review.

Lana Del Rey thought about quitting music when she heard Amy Winehouse had died.

The Video Games singer revealed the excitement she felt when receiving her first review, but recalled how it was short-lived because it was the same day the British singer tragically died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011, aged just 27.

She told MOJO magazine: "I had 10 seconds of the most elated feeling, and then the news everywhere, on all of the televisions, was that Amy had died on her front steps and I was like no. NO."

"Everyone was watching, mesmerised, but I personally felt like I didn’t even want to sing anymore,"she admitted.

The singer--songwriter has also revealed that she's recorded a cover album of country songs.

"I went back and listened to Ride and Video Games and thought, you know they’re kind of country," she told the outlet. "I mean, they’re definitely not pop.

"Maybe the way Video Games got remastered, they’re pop – but there’s something Americana about it for sure.

"So let’s see how these things come out – I’m not going to have pedal steel guitar on every single thing, but it is easy for me to write."

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey fans are excitedly awaiting her seventh studio album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which is set for release on 19 March 2021.

So far the singer has released stunning visuals for the album's title track, which you can watch here:

See the tracklist for Chemtrails Over the Country Club:

1. White Dress

2. Chemtrails Over the Country Club

3. Tulsa Jesus Freak

4. Let Me Love You Like A woman

5. Wild At Heart

6. Dark But Just a Game

7. Not All Who Wander Are Lost

8. Yosemite

9. Breaking Up Slowly

10. Dance Till We Die

11. For Free