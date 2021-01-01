Nandi Bushell would love to collab with Billie Eilish

The 10-year-old drumming sensation revealed to Radio X's Toby Tarrant who'd she'd like to work with in the future.

Nandi Bushell wants to collab with Billie Eilish.

The drumming sensation has been hailed by everyone from Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl to Lenny Kravitz, but she still has a few artists she'd love to meet and work with.

Asked by Radio X's Toby Tarrant who is on her dream list, she revealed: "Billie Eilish. I really like her music. It's really unique and I love her style too."

Not wanting to pigeonhole herself, when asked where she saw herself in the next five to 10 years, Nandi replied: "I see myself with a quadruple platinum album, touring round the world with a band and also being a professional skateboarder."

We believe her!

Nandi Bushell and Billie Eilish. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation/Getty

Nandi also talked about her battle with Dave Grohl and revealed what her friends think of it.

After reaching out to the Foos on Twitter with her insanely good drum cover of Everlong, Nandi was embarked on the the epic journey with Grohl, which ended in the pair creating original songs for each other.

Recalling the journey, which included her learning Them Crooked Vultures' Dead End Friends, Nandi told Toby Tarrant: "I learned it in two days and I smashed it and I beat him!"

Despite Nandi being quite confident on camera, she remains pretty humble about jamming with the nicest man in rock in real life.

Asked what all her friends and schoolmates think of the whole saga, she replied: "I don't really like to talk about it that much. They just said it's pretty cool".

