Why Dave Grohl was lucky to drum with Nandi Bushell: Watch her biggest covers

The Foo Fighters frontman accepted the challenge from the young drumming sensation last week, but she's no stranger to the spotlight. See some of her best covers here.

Dave Grohl has taken part in a drum-off with the talented musician Nandi Bushell.

The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer was challenged to the epic challenge from the young tub-thumper last month, who wanted to play alongside him to Foo's iconic Everlong track.

The Learn To Fly rocker of course answered her call and turned the challenge on her by making her learn a song by Them Crooked Vultures.

Naturally, Nandi rose to the occasion and you can see them drum to the super-group's Dead End Friends track.

Watch their epic drum-off above.

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl finally completes drum-off with Nandi Bushell. Picture: Instagram/Foo Fighters

Grohl is known for interacting with his fans from all over the world, but how did Nandi manage to win him round quite so quickly? Maybe the question we should ask is how did Nandi find time to fit in Mr. Grohl.

Taking to Twitter last month and sharing a video of herself drumming, she wrote: "My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!"

My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN! #foofighters pic.twitter.com/Pmdhvl57uu — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 17, 2020

After the video circulated and was shared amongst friends, Dave naturally answered Nandi's request.

See Dave Grohl's original response to Nandi here:

However, it wasn't just this video that did it. Nandi has been at this for years. In fact, she first reached out to the band over her Everlong drum cover back when she was 8-years-old.

Nandi's fame isn't just contained to YouTube and social media; the 10-year-old Zulu-British drummer from Ipswich isn't new to the game and has been covering some of the world's biggest rock acts for years.

She even featured on the 2019 Argos Christmas advert, which you can watch here:

If that wasn't impressive enough, Nandi has met TONS of famous musicians and even been gifted some pretty awesome things by them.

This year saw Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello hand over his signature Fender, and oh - Lenny Kravitz also gifted her a Gisbon Les Paul.

See some of Nandi Bushell's biggest covers below:

Toxicity - System Of A Download

This. Is. Epic. Nandi did a cover of this absolute banger for Download Festival TV this year.

Creep - Radiohead

Did we mention that Nandi can also play the guitar and the bass AND sing? Here she is recreating Radiohead's mournful ballad with the help of a loop machine.

Watch her take on the classic here:

Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name

This time Nandi puts her talent on the guitar and drums together for the RAGE anthem.

Californication - The Red hot Chili Peppers

Enter Sandman - Metallica

This updated tribute from Nandi ROCKS

