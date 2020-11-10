Dave Grohl's video call with Nandi Bushell will make you smile all day

The Foo Fighters frontman finally had a chat with the talented drumming sensation and asked her to join the band on stage when they next tour.

Dave Grohl had a video call with Nandi Bushell and it makes for some pretty heartwarming viewing.

The Foo Fighters frontman has been locked in an epic battle with the 10-year-old drumming prodigy and multi-instrumentalist but this week the pair sat down face-to-face (sort of) for the first time!

Grohl, who was just as excited to meet Nandi as she was the rocker declared: "I can't believe I'm talking to you. I feel like I'm meeting a Beatle!"

The pair talked about everything from when they started drumming (it turns out Dave was 14 and Nandi was 5), to how they learned and even discussed the next stage of their battle.

Grohl also praised Nandi for her talent and dedication to the music and even revealed his daughters idolise her and watch everything she does.

Other magic moments include Nandi advising her hero to "practice practice practice" when he says his drumming isn't as good as hers, and the rocker telling her to just call him Dave!

Watch the full 10:46 minute clip below, which Nandi captioned: "Mr Grohl! It was an honour and so EPIC to meet you! I had so much fun talking to you. I really can’t wait for your battle response! I bet it’s going to be TRULY AWESOME! I really, really can’t wait to write a song with you and perform on stage with the @foofighters ! Wow this is going to be the greatest rock song EVER! Even better than the one @tenaciousd wrote! Thank you".

Their unbelievably natural and lengthy conversation comes after the pair engaged in a drum battle, which evolved into a general test of their rock credentials.

Nandi had been trying to get the attention of the Foos for quite some time, but this year Dave finally answered her call and agreed to take part in a drum-off with her.

Thinking he'd give Nandi a bit of homework, the Foos rocker didn't thought he'd task Nandi with learning a new song entirely. Naturally, she rose to the challenge.

Watch them drum to Them Crooked Vultures below:

Undeterred, the nicest man in rock then created a song for the pint-sized musician.

The track sees him accompanied by his daughters Violet, Harper and Ophelia, who he affectionately refers to as The Grohlettes.

The rocker captioned the vid: "Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals."

Nandi in turn created an original song for Dave Grohl, and we've got to say... it was even better!

Watch her performance of Rock and Grohl here:

Rock on Nandi!

Meanwhile, this week saw Foo Fighters return with the news of their 10th studio album Medicine At Midnight, which is set for release on 5 February 2021.

Talking about the its lead single and our Radio X Record of The Week Shame Shame, which he believes is "unlike anything (they've) ever done" Grohl revealed how it's connected to a strange dream that's plagued him since he was a teenager.

"The video for this song was inspired by a dream I had when I was 14 years old. So a dream I had when I was 14 or 15 I was standing at this hill and there was a coffin on fire at the top of this hill next to this dead tree, so I go running up to the coffin and I'm trying to open it to save whoever is in it and I'm like burning my hands and whatever.

"But I had lived through this dream my entire life and finally when I wrote the song, I thought 'Oh my god I think I've finally wrote a song about this dream that I had when I was 14."

On the track, he added: "This is the best way to introduce people to the next 25 years of our band".

Watch Dave Grohl talk about the band's new track Shame Shame here:

See the tracklist for Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight here:

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young

