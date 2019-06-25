Mötley Crüe's The Dirt has been released as an audiobook

Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe arrive at the Premiere Of Netflix's The Dirt. Picture: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Mötley Crüe's famous autobiography, which was made into a Netflix biopic this year, is available in audiobook form.

Mötley Crüe’s THE Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band has been released in audiobook form.

The iconic autobiography - which was made into a film this year starring Machine Gun Kelly star as infamous drummer Tommy Lee, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Six, Iwan Rheon as lead guitarist Mick Mars and Daniel Webber as lead singer Vince Neil - has now been given the audio treatment.

The no-holds-barred documentary about the 80s hair metal band is performed by Sebastian York, Roger Wayne, Fred Berman, MacLeod Andrews and Hillary Huber.

The rock 'n' roll tome is released through HarperAudio and Dey Street Books and is available via Audible, Google, Kobo, Libro.fm.

This year saw Netflix's The Dirt biopic result in a huge surge in sales for the band.

According to a press release in March this year, the 80s hair metal icons now witnessed their record sales increase by 200%, while streams for Mötley Crüe music's has increased by 700%.

The rockers saw their two albums in the iTunes Chart, with Mötley Crüe - Greatest Hits and Mötley Crüe - The Dirt Soundtrack both sitting in the top 10.

To cap off the band's success, the warts-and-all memoir, which was first released in 2001, returned to the top of the Amazon book charts.

Speaking about the biopic, Sixx said: “In the film we show painful examples of domestic violence, DUI, manslaughter, drug overdose and the loss of a child. We couldn’t possibly have crammed everything from a 430-page book into an hour and 50-minute movie, but we felt we achieved our objective of showing the downside of sex drugs and rock and roll”.

