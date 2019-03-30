Mötley Crüe music sales & streams soar after Netflix releases The Dirt biopic

Record sales for the 80s hair metal band have increased by 2000% since the biopic, while their soundtrack debuted at the top of the iTunes chart.

Mötley Crüe have seen a surge in sales since the release of Netflix's The Dirt.

The biopic, which was based on the rockers' 2001 biography of the same name, was released last week and has seen a huge rise in interest for the US band.

According to a press release, the 80s hair metal icons - who are comprised of Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee - have now witnessed their record sales increase by 200%, while streams for Mötley Crüe music's has increased by 700%.

Mötley Crüe at the premiere of Netflix's The Dirt. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Wild Side rockers also currently have two albums in the iTunes Chart; Mötley Crüe - Greatest Hits is currently at number three, while Mötley Crüe - The Dirt Soundtrack sits at number six.

Plus, almost two decades since The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band was published, it's now at the top of the Amazon book charts.

Speaking about the biopic Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx says, “In the film we show painful examples of domestic violence, DUI, manslaughter, drug overdose and the loss of a child. We couldn’t possibly have crammed everything from a 430-page book into an hour and 50-minute movie, but we felt we achieved our objective of showing the downside of sex drugs and rock and roll”.



