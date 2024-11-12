Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce pregnancy news. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Instagram/meganfox

The Hollywood actress announced the news on Instagram this week.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together.

The Hollywood actress (38) announced the she was pregnant with the 34-year-old musician's child on social media on Monday (11th November) by sharing a duo of photos on Instagram.

The first image saw the Transformers star posing nude while covered in black liquid, while the second sees a positive pregnancy test in black and white.

She captioned the striking post: "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back".

Meanwhile, MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - acknowledged the special announcement by writing on X: "11.11".

Last year saw Baker open up about Fox's past pregnancy and the loss of their child in the songs Last November (2022) and Don't Let Me Go (2024)

In 2022, Barker also dedicated his performance at the Billboard Music Awards to his "wife" and their "unborn child".

Talking about the experience of losing their child, Fox later told Good Morning America: “I’d never been through anything like that before in my life, I have three kids so it was very difficult for both of us.

“And it sent us on a very wild journey, together, and separately, together and apart… trying to navigate what does this mean and why does this happen.”

Megan Fox opens up about a devastating pregnancy loss with Machine Gun Kelly | GMA

MGK and Fox met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass.

Reports began circulating that the pair had been spending a lot of time together in 2020 and their romance was somewhat confirmed around May of last year when Fox starred in MGK's music video for Bloody Valentine.

The pair have been known for their intense relationship ever since, which has been filled with PDA, poems and even blood pacts.

Megan Fox already shares three sons with Brian Austin Green; Noah Shannon Green (born 2012), Bodhi Ransom Green (born 2014) and Journey River Green (born 2016).

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly shares daughter Casie Colson Baker (born 2009) with his ex Emma Cannon. He stars alongside the teen in the film One Way. Not much is known about his ex Emma, but they are believed to be on good terms.

Some fans have speculated that MGK's 2013 song Her Song may be about Cannon as the lyrics hint at how the rapper regrets losing his “dream girl” in order to chase his artistic ambitions. The song also references Blink-182 and according to some reports, MGK met Cannon at a Blink-182 concert.

Machine Gun Kelly - "Her Song" Official Music Video

